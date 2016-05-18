Utah Scientific Appoints Scott Barella as CTO

SALT LAKE CITY -- May 16, 2016 -- Utah Scientific, the world-leading specialist in routing switchers and control software, today announced the appointment of Scott Barella as chief technology officer (CTO). In his new role, Barella will work closely with the Utah Scientific engineering team and help manage the product roadmap, including ongoing development of the company's award-winning portfolio of routing and master control switchers. Barella will also drive Utah Scientific's involvement in the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), an independent industry trade association dedicated to bringing interoperable and open-standards-based IP solutions to the market.

"Scott has been involved in the broadcast industry since 1977, and I can't think of a stronger professional to help guide us in our product development," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO, Utah Scientific. "He brings a rich background in broadcast systems design and architecture, systems integration, and IT video operations, as well as foundational leadership in AIMS -- all of which will help us propel our customers into the new frontier of uncompressed IP audio, video, and data."

Just prior to joining Utah Scientific, Barella was CTO for 5280 Broadcast Inc., a systems integration firm specializing in new AIMS initiatives for moving clients from SDI coax to IP networks. Previously, he served for six years as vice president of technology at LARCAN Inc., seven years as vice president of engineering with Burst Communications, and 22 years as chief engineer at a variety of television stations as well as at AT&T Broadband (now Comcast). Barella holds a bachelor's degree in radio and television broadcast from the University of Wyoming.

"I am thrilled to join such a dedicated group as Team Utah Scientific. I don't know of any other company that is doing this much to help customers meet today's SDI video needs while paving the way for the IP-based, uncompressed operations that are just around the corner," Barella said. "With the new Foundation Series of advanced hybrid digital routers as well as the all-new UHD-12G digital routing switcher for single-link signal distribution, Utah Scientific continues to show incredible strength and breadth in SDI video technologies. I look forward to helping this company move forward toward the next generation of IP media solutions."

Barella will report directly to Harmon and will be based in Centennial, Colorado.

