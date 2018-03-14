Utah Scientific and NVerzion Announce Strategic Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY — March 14, 2018 — Utah Scientific and NVerzion proudly announce a partnership that combines the industry's leading router, automated playout, and master control systems to offer users a complete solution.



"Combining the expertise of Utah Scientific with NVerzion forms a powerhouse alliance for broadcasters and the industry as a whole," says Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing, NVerzion. "With NVerzion focusing specifically on automation and video servers and Utah Scientific providing its master control and routing expertise, the partnership is a win-win combination for the entire broadcast market."



Utah Scientific and NVerzion will work together to integrate their respective product lines, including automation systems, video servers, master control switchers, and video/audio routers, to facilitate a traditional master control environment.



The partnership covers all media markets worldwide. Together the companies will offer three special packages dubbed, Uinta. These packages merge the offerings of the two companies and are available now. With the scope and intent to address PEG, low-power, and full-power markets, the Uinta packages can be easily integrated into existing infrastructures. The name Uinta is in honor of both companies being headquartered in the state of Utah. The Uinta mountain range is home to Utah's tallest peak. King's Peak stands 13,534 feet.



"We're excited about the opportunity to form this partnership with two local companies that have served the broadcast industry for decades," says Dave Burland, Utah Scientific president and CEO. "Collaboration between the companies will offer our customers the quality and established products they've come to expect with an eye on the future of IP."



# # #



About NVerzion

NVerzion is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools and video servers that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing opex and capex. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS™) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. Powered by 27 years of engineering excellence, all NVerzion systems are also backed with worldwide training, superior customer service, and life-time engineering support. More information about NVerzion can be found at www.nverzion.com.



About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.



