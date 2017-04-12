Upliftv Premieres Cinema Saturdays, a New and Inspiring Movie Block

West Palm Beach, FL – April 12, 2017 – Upliftv the network that offers inspirational movies, captivating series, and documentaries, as well as a variety of TV ministries, announced the premiere of Cinema Saturdays, a faith-based movie block presented by Parables on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Every Saturday at 7 p.m. EST, Cinema Saturdays will showcase an uplifting and thought-provoking movie suitable for the whole family. This new programming block offers the Upliftv audience a powerful collection of highly-acclaimed films that proclaim the word of God and the teachings of Christianity.

“We are excited to premiere Cinema Saturdays on Upliftv. These films are a great way to get the entire family together and spread the good news of the gospel,” stated Bob Higley, CEO of Upliftv. “Upliftv is committed to connecting people to high-quality entertainment that is not only fun to watch, but it is also positive and inspiring.”

The Christian movies that will be airing this month on Cinema Saturdays are:





Pieces of Easter

April 15, 2017 at 7 p.m. EST

Comedy / Director: Jefferson Moore

Cast: Jefferson Moore, Keith McGill, Kristian Karis, Matt Wallace and Melissa Combs

Synopsis: Pieces of Easter tells the story of Alza Bennett, an arrogant young executive who is forced to rely on the assistance of a grizzled and reclusive farmer to get her home in time for Easter.

Soda Springs

April 22, 2017 at 7 p.m. EST

Drama / Director: Michael Feifer

Cast: Jay Pickett, Tom Skerritt, Victoria Pratt

Synopsis: Soda Springs tells the story of Eden Jackson, a man who returns to his hometown after being away for eight years. However, everything proves to be more difficult than expected because the community is not willing to forgive his past. Despite all adversities, Eden is determined to make things right and start his journey toward redemption.

2 to Tangle

April 29, 2017 at 7 p.m. EST

Drama / Director: Caleb Johnson

Cast: Kassy Collins, Clay Doss and Jenna Epkey

Synopsis: 2 to Tangle tells the story Jessica, a young woman who is mourning the loss of her one true love. However, shortly after his death, she believes to have seen his spirit. Terrified and confused, Jessica seeks out an explanation and discovers that the key to her deliverance is her faith.



Upliftv is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available in over 20 million U.S. households on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Frontier Communications and Hotwire Communications.

For more information onUpliftv’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit upliftv.com.