UNIVERSAL CABLE PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL PITCH FEST

Targets Entries Focused On Diversity In Partnership With

NBCUNIVERSAL Talent Infusion Programs



UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – February 8, 2017 – Universal Cable Productions (UCP) today announced it will host its second annual UCP Pitch Fest in April, an open forum for undiscovered storytellers looking to pitch the next great television series. This year, the award-winning studio is targeting entries focused on diversity with the goal of discovering writers and stories that highlight a range of topics from ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation, to socio-economic status, age, physical abilities, and religious beliefs. To expand its outreach efforts and connect with undiscovered talent, UCP has partnered with NBCUniversal Talent Infusion Programs (NBCUNI TIPS) that are dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion within the television industry.

“Diversity is central to our Pitch Fest theme this year, as we continue to seek out voices that can authentically portray the world that surrounds us,” said Dawn Olmstead, Executive Vice President, Development, Universal Cable Productions. “We strive for inclusivity in all projects and this provides us a platform to find untold stories from undiscovered talent that represent varying perspectives.”

As part of the competition, selected candidates will have an opportunity to pitch their idea to UCP’s development team and the NBCUNI executive team. The winning pitch will be placed into development and will receive guidance and fostering throughout the process.

For more information and guidelines, interested candidates can visit the online submission portal where they can also obtain an application and release form. All candidates must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to work in the United States. The completed documents must be submitted by Friday, March 3rd at 11:59 p.m. PT. Selected entries will be contacted by March 31st for a 10-minute pitch meeting on Wednesday, April 12th in Los Angeles or via video conference in New York. Participants will be notified about the winning selection by June.

In its inaugural year, UCP’s Pitch Fest attracted more than 500 submissions of which 22 finalists were selected to pitch their television series idea to UCP’s development team. Jeane Wong’s entry “The Thin Line,” a revisionist history series set in present-day America, was selected as the winner and is currently in active development. Wong was later selected to be part of the 2016-17 Writers on the Verge, an intensive writers program from NBCUNI TIPS that prepares aspiring writers for a potential staff position on a television series.





About Universal Cable Productions

Universal Cable Productions (UCP) creates innovative and critically acclaimed original scripted and digital content across media platforms for domestic and international distribution. In the U.S., UCP’s programming can be seen across various networks including the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning drama “Mr. Robot,” “Colony,” “Falling Water,” “Playing House,” “Shooter” and “Suits” on USA Network; “12 Monkeys,” "Incorporated," “Killjoys,” and “The Magicians” on Syfy; “Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce” and “Imposters” on Bravo; “The Arrangement” and “The Royals” on E!; “Difficult People” on Hulu; and "HarmonQuest" on Seeso. UCP’s content library includes critic and fan favorites such as the Emmy-award winning “Monk” as well as “Psych” and “Battlestar Galactica.” Universal Cable Productions is a part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. Follow us @UCPisTV.

About the NBCUniversal Talent Infusion Programs (NBCUNI TIPS)

Since 2000, NBCUniversal has been dedicated to discovering and nurturing on screen and behind-the-camera talent of diverse and inclusive backgrounds through the NBCUniversal Talent Infusion Programs (NBCUNI TIPS). NBCUNI TIPS are amongst the most extensive and robust diversity and inclusion programs in the television industry. They feature 21 programs including the Writers on the Verge Program, Diverse Staff Writer Initiative, Emerging Director Program, StandUp NBC nationwide search for stand-up comedians and the NBCUniversal SHORT FILM FESTIVAL that celebrates diverse stories. Program alumni are celebrated producers, writers, directors and actors in the entertainment industry who have gone on to win Academy Awards®, Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards. For more information, visit NBCUNITIPS.com.

