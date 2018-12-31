Ultra Film Starts 2019 with Hauntings, Action and Political Intrigue

West Palm Beach, FL – December 31, 2018 – Ultra Film ushers in the first half of 2019 with hit US films featuring powerful performances by Elijah Wood, Patrick Swayze, Michael York, and the late former wrestler Roddy Piper. With these releases the network reaffirms its position as the top HD channel catering directly to the Latino audience.

Topping the list, Patrick Swayze shines in the action and political intrigue film Icon (Icono). Based on the novel by Frederick Forsyth, Swayze plays a CIA agent recalled from retirement to investigate the government and social chaos in Russia after the fall of communism. The movie costars Michael York from the Omega Code films and Jeff Fahey, known for his performance in the screen adaptation of Stephen King’s The Lawnmower Man.

Suspense fans will be at the edge for their seats with Haunting Sarah (Embrujando a Sarah), starring Kim Raven from the television series 24 with Keifer Sutherland. The film draws the portrait of a mother grieving the loss of her son who finds out her niece is speaking to him from beyond the grave. Also premiering in January is The Elizabeth Smart Story (La Historia de Elizabeth Smart) with Dylan Baker from the Homeland series. The movie tells the real-life story of the teenage girl abducted in 2002 by two men, one of which said he was God. Furthermore, the late and former wrestler Roddy Piper co-stars in the thriller Leave the Past Behind (Deja el Pasado Atrás), where a short-story writer moves into her late grandmother’s house and is forced to relieve her traumatic childhood.

Fans of comedy and fantasy will enjoy the launch of Four Wedding Experts(Cuatro Expertas en Bodas) with Illeana Douglas from Grey’s Anatomy, and the baseball family movie Slow Moe (Moe El Lento), featuring Scotty Leavenworth from Desperate Housewives.

The first half of January also includes the premiere of: The Reagans, a biographical film directed by Robert Ackerman about the life and times of the former president. Day Zero, starring Elijah Wood from Lord of The Rings fame, is the dramatic story of three friends that are drafted to fight in Vietnam and have only 30 days before leaving home. The movie co-stars Ally Sheedy, best known from her appearance in the classing 80’s film, The Breakfast Club.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information please visit ultrafilmtv.com