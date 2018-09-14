UK’s ITN Productions Chooses ChyronHego’s IP-Based PRIME Graphics

PRIME Graphics Platform Enables High-Density, Cost-Effective OTT Streaming of More Than 1,800 Matches Every Season for High-Profile Sports Federation

AMSTERDAM — Sept. 14, 2018 — ITN Productions, the award-winning creative production arm of ITN, has chosen ChyronHego’s PRIME Graphics platform for a major English sports federation’s live OTT match coverage. PRIME Graphics is the universal graphics engine for ITN Productions’ new all-IP-based broadcast operation, which supports an expansion of the sports league’s OTT service into the U.K. with live streaming of more than 1,800 matches every season.

“This sports federation, one of England’s most venerable, has had great success with its OTT streaming platform for overseas subscribers. When it came time to expand the service into the U.K., the organization was looking to up its production value and add live match graphics. But it needed to do so in as cost-effective a manner as possible,” said Ian Auger, head of engineering, ITN. “PRIME Graphics is the ideal solution because its high channel density has allowed us to keep costs down and make the service feasible even for clubs in the lower-tier leagues. PRIME Graphics also meets another important requirement — IP readiness — since we’ve deployed the operation based on the SMPTE ST 2022-6 standard.”

ITN Productions is now producing a live feed for every match played by all 72 clubs in the federation at each tier of competition, with up to 36 matches streamed simultaneously at certain times of the year. Installed at the ITN Productions data center in Slough, U.K., the PRIME Graphics system offers up to eight channel inputs and outputs, with four I/Os currently being utilized for the OTT service. Each live broadcast match feed entering the PRIME Graphics system is automatically customized with its own graphics presentation, and then matches are output for streaming to multiple destinations.

In addition to its high channel density, the PRIME Graphics software features compatibility with the .NET development framework from Microsoft — an important requirement for the ITN Productions team since many of its streaming capabilities are developed in-house using .NET. For instance, configuration, control, and output of graphics is managed with a .NET-based application, and PRIME Graphics’ .NET support offers a future-proof benefit by ensuring that the deployment can be easily integrated and expanded into the future.

“The ITN Productions installation is a landmark for many reasons, but perhaps it’s most notable as one of the first successful deployments of PRIME Graphics in an all-IP environment,” said Robin Adams, U.K. managing director, ChyronHego. “The decentralized nature of the installation, with the PRIME Graphics system deployed at a remote data center, is a great showcase for IP’s ability to create redundancy and reduce infrastructure costs. Plus, ITN Productions’ strategy to leverage PRIME Graphics’ high channel density is brilliant, giving all of the federation’s clubs a cost-effective, centralized capability for streaming their matches. It’s a great use case for the solution’s ability to support even complex broadcast environments with a single universal graphics platform.”

About ITN

ITN is a world-class production company made up of two business divisions: Broadcast News and ITN Productions.

Our Broadcast News business produces award-winning daily news programmes for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, providing high quality, impartial news to the British public, reaching an accumulated peak audience of up to 12.3m viewers. ITN’s world-leading journalism has garnered critical acclaim and since 2009 has won eight International Emmy Awards, seven BAFTAs and five RTS Television Journalism News Programme of the Year Awards.

Formed in 2010, ITN Productions – our independent production company – has gone from a £7m to a £40m business winning international acclaim at the highest level, including an Oscar nomination, a US Emmy Award and a Cannes Lion Award. Its broad portfolio includes factual TV series commissions from Netflix, ITV, BBC and Discovery ID as well as award-winning adverts for the likes of The National Lottery and Virgin Holidays. ITN Productions is the joint venture production partner for the IAAF and broadcast and digital producer for the EFL, and also syndicates high-impact global news content for online and broadcast audiences around the world. itn.co.uk

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry’s most widely deployed solutions — including Lyric, the world’s most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

