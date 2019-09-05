TVU Networks AI Technologies Help Broadcasters Deliver Customized Content

BARCELONA, SPAIN – September 5, 2019 – TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP solutions, will showcase its advanced Artificial Intelligence broadcast solutions, at IBC2019 (Hall 2, Stand B28) in Amsterdam. Already incorporated into several TVU products, AI is at the center of TVU’s story-centric workflow, which automates content distribution and allows broadcasters to customize – and therefore better monetize – live and archived media assets.

Customers across the world already rely on TVU’s mature AI solutions to accelerate news production and distribution. CNN Newsource, for example, provides an IP-based worldwide network of affiliates with access to breaking news, trending stories, and archival video content. When ingested through the TVU MediaMind Appliance, its live feeds are enhanced with real-time metadata generated by AI-based voice and facial recognition technologies.

As a result, CNN affiliates can find the live content they need in seconds by searching person of interest, geographic location, or other details in the metadata. With easier access to more appropriate content, broadcasters enjoy improved productivity and significant time savings.

Today’s consumers have a wide variety of platforms for consuming content and can choose to see a story on a smartphone, website, or TV. However, broadcast production is historically programmatic rather than story-centric. In the story-centric workflow, all media assets are shared, with content collected in a central location that allows any production group within a station to produce it the way they want for their viewers. This mass content customization for an audience of one is driven by Media 4.0.

TVU MediaMind can automate the content distribution process for specific platforms, from traditional broadcast to social media sites, for even more efficiency. The TVU CAS (Contribution Automation Solution), which streamlines the capture and automatic metadata tagging of live video content, integrates with major MAM platforms including AP ENPS, Dalet, and Primestream.

A context-based AI solution is also used effectively in TVU Transcriber, a real-time, speech-to-text transcription service. TVU Transcriber can embed text into a video stream for closed or open captioning, as well as output a file for auditing purposes. While the caption information is important for compliance, the data provides very accurate and detailed metadata, which also improves the ability to search assets.

The TVU MediaMind user interface, which keep benefitting from regular upgrades, offers improved facial recognition accuracy and management, as well as a new Microsoft celebrity face database of more than one million celebrities. Users can also add or delete faces, plus search the database using a photo. TVU MediaMind also offers three times faster cloud interface loading speed for video preview, increased recording time up to 24 hours, and auto-prompt searching keywords.

“Machine learning and AI are more than just buzzwords, and TVU is harnessing the power of these technologies to deliver ‘smart studio’ solutions and bring about the evolution of Media 4.0,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU. “Our industry-leading AI is improving the efficiency at every stage of the media supply chain, from transcription services to real-time live feed searches, which benefits the story-centric workflows of everyone from small-market stations to major international networks. At IBC, we look forward to showing attendees how our established AI and machine learning technologies are helping to accelerate news production and reduce costs.”