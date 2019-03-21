TVU Networks and South Korea’s KT Corp. Partner in World’s First 5G UHD Broadcast Network

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – March 20, 2019 – TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP solutions, today announced a partnership with KT Corp., the largest telecom company in South Korea, to bring UHD broadcast over KT’s 5G enterprise network. Under terms of the agreement, KT and TVU Networks will work collaboratively to establish an enterprise 5G network and related broadcast capabilities in Korea.

KT, formerly known as Korea Telecom, showcased the world’s first trial 5G services during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in February 2018. KT also broadcast live the last concert of K-pop group Wanna One on its IPTV service, Olleh TV, earlier this year. The broadcast was delivered through set-top boxes and mobile devices using the 5G network. KT is expected to launch the network’s full-scale commercialization in April.

This recent partnership marks a major step in TVU Networks’ continued commitment to 5G technology. The company has been at the forefront of 5G from the very beginning, with its transmitter product line supporting 5G. TVU Networks continuously collaborates with regional providers around the world in their 5G deployment efforts, looking to implement that technology within its video over IP solutions.

“We’re thrilled to be part of such a pioneering effort that reflects our own continued commitment to the power and possibility of 5G,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “Video is now what most people watch on their smart phones, but to take the quality of services offered and accessibility of video to the next level requires the low latency, high speed, and ultra-connectivity that 5G provides. The backbone of the 5G network pairs perfectly with our ability to acquire, manage and deliver the ultimate 4K video over IP.”

TVU Networks will work closely with KT to provide 4K UHD broadcast technology and services that meet KT’s 5G device standards. KT will provide technical support such as device standards and a testing environment.

Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), one of Korea’s three major broadcasting companies, is working with KT to develop the broadcast capabilities of this new 5G network. SBS is a customer of TVU Networks and introduced TVU Networks’ capabilities to KT. Assisting SBS in these efforts is TVU Network’s Seoul-based reseller iCRAFT.

“We’re clear that 5G networks will be critical as we provide our customers with the optimal mobile video experience,” said Park Hyun-Jin, Senior Vice President of KT’s 5G Business Unit. “The data capacity, speed and low latency in the network will enable innovations unlike anything we’ve seen before. We know that TVU Networks is the ideal partner to take this next step in our company’s evolution. And we’re positive our customers will agree.”

