TVG Network Deploys Volicon Observer for Compliance, Extends Use to Enhance Review and Communication

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Oct. 8, 2014 -- Volicon today announced that the Television Games Network (TVG), a specialty channel dedicated to horse racing around the world that provides in-depth analysis and race coverage for its television viewing audience, has deployed the Observer(R) video monitoring and logging system not only to enable compliance monitoring for its HD network signal, but also to provide its personnel with desktop access to the network's live and recorded broadcast content. The Observer system speeds and simplifies the process of checking specific ad spots while also enabling rapid review of the live production representing most of TVG Network's broadcast content.

"With the upgrade of our entire network to file-based HD operations, we decided to replace DVD- and tape-based air check recording with a more state-of-the-art solution for commercial compliance," said Frank Geraty, vice president, broadcast operations and engineering at TVG Network. "We chose to implement Volicon's Observer system because we knew it as the industry standard for compliance monitoring, and it has performed very well in that capacity. As we explored our options for using the system like a desktop DVR, it grew tremendously in value, helping us to take much greater advantage of its nonlinear content."

Broadcasts from the TVG Network facility in Los Angeles are delivered to over 36 million households via cable and satellite direct-to-home services across the country. The channel broadcasts live and near-live races, as well as statistics and handicapping information from experts. The Volicon system is used for air checks as necessary, and now far more regularly by senior management to review the network's live high-end productions in the studio and at tracks around the world.

From the desktop, Observer users can immediately review the broadcasts to see how innovations by the field production team came across in the final product. With shared access to content, it is possible for the full production team to engage in more precise and creative review and communicate more clearly about the programming product.

"Live sports television is an industry in which we constantly strive to improve access to rapid-fire developments so we can more proactively improve our broadcast product," Geraty added. "The Volicon Observer system has proved to be a valuable tool for enhancing production communication and, ultimately, enriching our broadcasts."

Further information about the Observer digital video monitoring and logging system and the complete Volicon product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

About TVG

TVG, a subsidiary of Betfair Group plc, the premier e-gaming betting community, is among the most widely distributed horseracing networks in the world. TVG is one of the largest legal online gaming companies in the US, accepting over $1 billion in wagers annually. The company has demonstrated its commitment to the racing industry, its owners, tracks and fans through sponsorship of several preeminent races including the TVG Pacific Classic and TVG Super Saturday.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer(R) Media Intelligence Platform(TM) provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

