TV Globo Puts Dalet Media Life at Center of its Entertainment Production

Paris, France– September 14, 2014 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, has announced that TV Globo, the world's second-largest commercial TV network by annual revenue, is placing Dalet Media Life, based on the award-winning Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM) platform, at the heart of its entertainment archive.

The world's leading producer of telenovelas (soap operas) is deploying an end-to-end archiving and content preparation workflow utilizing all three Dalet platforms: Dalet Brio for high-density ingest and Dalet AmberFin high-quality transcoding, all under the control of Dalet Galaxy enterprise MAM to enable the manipulation of digital files for archive purposes for all entertainment content (including telenovelas) produced at the network's Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo hubs. The Dalet installation will also enable the distribution of content to internal and external users.

“We produce a vast amount of content each year, including telenovelas and promos, and wanted a means of increasing the efficiency and enhancing the production values of our operations with a comprehensive file-based workflow from ingest through to archive,” explains Thiago Abreu, project manager at TV Globo. “The solution had to work effortlessly with our legacy systems, prove itself extensible to accommodate our rising production and distribution demands, and it had to promote collaborative workflows by opening up our production silos. We are confident, along with Sony, our primary partner on this major project, that we have found the answer in Dalet.”

Ranked as one of the biggest media companies in the world, TV Globo produces around 2,400 hours of entertainment annually and reaches 99.5% of the Brazilian population through its network of 122 owned and affiliate TV stations. The network's international operations include seven pay-per-view TV channels and a production and distribution division that distributes domestic sports and entertainment content to more than 190 countries around the world. The organization's studio production base is located in Jacarepaguá, Rio de Janeiro, and known locally as Projac.

The solution at Projac is systems integrated by Sony Professional Services and architected to extend TV Globo's file-based workflow from ingest into archive. Sony selected the comprehensive Dalet Media Life solution, which includes a broadcast-specific Business Process Management workflow engine, advanced production and media preparation tools, and a single and centralized content repository for housing multimedia content. The complete solution also includes Dalet Brio for ingest acquisition and QC playback as well as Dalet AmberFin for transcoding.

The Dalet platforms interlock with a number of industry-standard, third-party tools to underpin production end-to-end. These include integration with Avid Interplay and Avid Symphony for production, with Tektronix Cerify for file-based QC review, and with Front Porch DIVA and Sony’s Optical Disc Archive System.

“This is Dalet's first major deal in Brazil and is hugely significant given TV Globo's superlative reputation for content production and distribution, not only in South America, but globally,” says Julien Decaix, general manager, Americas, Dalet. “The file-based workflow at the broadcaster's entertainment production headquarters was previously only within an Avid environment, but in alliance with Sony and TV Globo, we are able to manage all digital files and all associated metadata as well as legacy tape content, on ingest and throughout the asset's entire lifecycle, including export for all internal and international distribution and onwards to the Sony Optical Disk Archive. This new workflow, based on Dalet's business solution encompassing all three main platforms, embraces TV Globo's fast-paced production environment, operations and business, and streamlines the amount of work needed by the broadcaster's prolific production division day-to-day.”

Content is ingested directly into the Dalet Galaxy content catalog and automatically transcoded by Dalet AmberFin nodes during ingest from the Sony SStP format to XDCAM HD 50. Web-based search and browse of material is enabled by Dalet Webspace clients while, thanks to a set of Dalet Xtend modules, media can be browsed, previewed and exchanged smoothly to and from Avid Interplay.

Dalet solutions and products are designed form the ground up around open-IT standards, enabling TV Globo to develop integration with Dalet using the SOAP Dalet API. This enables media to be migrated fluidly from TV Globo's existing MAM database.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of media assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet’s productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 15 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

####