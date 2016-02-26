TSL Products to Showcase Latest Range of Solutions at NAB 2016

Leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, TSL Products, will showcase its latest range of audio monitoring products, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems, and power management tools at NAB 2016 on booth N5112. In particular, TSL will be highlighting the following products:

MPA Monitor Range

NAB 2016 will mark the North American launch of the MPA (Monitor Plus Audio) product range. The MPA family offers greater ease of use and excellent sound quality. It is ideal for established I/O – such as MADI, SDI, AES-3 and analogue – while also embracing the industry’s rapid move to Audio over IP workflows with support for Dante and Ravenna.

The new products are available in two models: Solo offers the ability to listen to any channel, while Mix enables the user to create a simple monitoring mix. The shallow unit depth of 100mm makes them both ideal for the broadcast OB environment. The built-in web server enables all units to be configured, monitored and controlled remotely via an intuitive web interface.

Tallyman Virtual Panel

TSL Products will also showcase its new Virtual Panel add on option for TallyMan, the control system that coordinates critical infrastructure components in a TV facility, to ensure that creative teams, talent and camera operators are aware of (and can instruct) relevant systems at pertinent times throughout the production.

The new Virtual Panel add on option for TallyMan ensures that creative teams, talent and camera operators can instruct relevant systems at pertinent times throughout the production. Users can access the powerful functionality provided in every TallyMan system out-of-the-box through an intuitive interface that is fully customizable to end users’ requirements

TSL Products will also showcase its Soundfield DSF Digital Broadcast surround sound microphone range, its flagship TallyMan control system, along with the Precision Audio Monitor (PAM) series of multi-channel audio monitoring products, and IDS range of display and communication solutions.

TSL Products is also expecting to unveil a new VoiP product at NAB. More information will be available in the coming weeks.