TSL Products Announces New MPA1 Mix SDI Audio Monitor

MARLOW, UK - December 13, 2017 - TSL Products, a leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, today announced the release of the new MPA1 Mix SDI audio monitor. Part of the MPA (Monitor Plus Audio) range, the MPA1 Mix SDI provides users with an intuitive yet flexible audio monitoring tool that enables quick and easy creation of audio monitor mixes comprised of embedded SDI audio, AES andanalogue audio sources.



At only 1RU high and 100mm deep, the MPA1 Mix SDI is ideal for use in the most confined environments, such as outside broadcast vehicles and lightweight flight-packs. Equipped with two 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs, as well as AES and analogue audio inputs, the new MPA1 Mix SDI allows customers to simultaneously monitor as many as 16 audio channels of their choosing. Mixes can be created using any of the available audio sources, whether embedded in SDI or presented as AES, analogue or any combination thereof.





"Up to 16 separate audio mixes can be remotely created and then recalled directly on the front panel of the unit using the MPA1 Mix SDI Web page and even using simple network management protocol (SNMP)," says Stephen Brownsill, Audio Product Manager at TSL Products. "This allows our customers to address differing applications and achieve more efficient workflows."





All system parameters can be controlled remotely over an Ethernet network using the built-in Web server, while audio levels, signal status and formats can also be viewed remotely via the web GUI (graphics user interface).





"As with the MPA1 Solo SDI, the MPA1 Mix SDI displays audio level meters and mix configurations on its front panel display as well as 3G/HD/SD SDI video sources," Brownsill adds.





The HDMI output provides convenient confidence monitoring of any chosen 3G/HD/SD SDI video source on any external HDMI monitor, the output of which is also stored as part of the 16 mix states.





Standard Features in the MPA1 Mix SDI include:





* 2 x auto-sensing, SD/HD/3G-SDI (23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 30, 50, 59.94, 60Hz) video input

* De-embedded audio monitoring from video (SD/HD/3G-SDI) with intuitive "scroll to hear" of all 16 embedded audio channels

* 2 x balanced analogue inputs on XLR connectors

* 1 x AES3id input on BNC

* 1 x Ethernet connection for network connectivity allowing software updates, monitoring and control via a web browser

* 2 x line level balanced analogue outputs for connection to external loudspeakers and line level with selectable mute and -20dB

* Digital peak monitoring bar graph display via front panel display, offering simultaneous display of all 16 embedded audio channels

* High quality internal full range loudspeaker system

* Headphone output with selectable loudspeaker muting behaviour





Exciting News for Existing Owners of MPA1 products.





Following the successful launch of the MPA1 Solo SDI, TSL Products continues to bring improvements to the entire MPA1 range as part of its free software updates program. The latest MPA1 software release now includes improved audio level metering for all MPA1 Solo products.





''Not only are the new audio level displays easier to read in even the most demanding environments, but they now include integral phase meters as standard,'' adds Brownsill. "Additionally, in accordance with helping our customers navigate the transition from SDI to IP infrastructures, both our MPA1 Solo Dante and MPA1 Mix Dante products are now AES67 compliant, making them suitable for customers planning to adopt SMPTE 2110 networks."





