Triveni Digital's StreamScope MT-50 HDT Wins Multichannel News Innovator Award

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Oct. 8, 2014 -- Triveni Digital today announced that StreamScope(R) MT-50 HDT, the company's new real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool, has been awarded a 2014 Multichannel News (MCN) Innovator Award. The MCN Innovator Awards honor outstanding products exhibited at the recently concluded SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R). Winners are selected by a panel of MCN contributors and cable executives based on technology innovation and real-world applications for MSOs.

"We are delighted to receive this prestigious industry award," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Today's cable operators are migrating toward a higher performance networking infrastructure and subsequently need more sophisticated monitoring and analysis tools. Through its user-friendly HD touch screen and 10GigE interface, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT makes it easy and affordable for operators to detect, locate, and eliminate transport stream errors, resulting in an improved QoS for their customers."

Triveni Digital's StreamScope MT-50 HDT platform features a 17-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920x1080 HD screen that can be swiped by finger or touch pen to display video and audio thumbnails, QoS and bit rate graphs, crosstable analysis, and more, all in crystal-clear HD quality. The platform can be plugged directly into a backbone switch, enabling cable operators to identify and resolve video and audio quality issues from the 10GigE core network all the way to the edge QAM. In addition, to eliminate inconsistent audio levels, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT features sophisticated CALM analysis with triggered recording functionality. By reducing the number of transport stream issues within televised programming, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT enables cable operators to maximize customer satisfaction, leading to customer retention and, in turn, increased revenue.

