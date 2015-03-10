Triveni Digital Upgrades GuideBuilder(R) Cloud Service Platform

Enables Broadcasters to Edit Program Metadata for Multiple DTV Services Anywhere, Any Time, From Any Device, Including Smartphones and Tablets

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 10, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced enhancements to the cloud-based service provided by its industry-leading GuideBuilder(R) metadata generation platform. GuideBuilder Cloud service features a Web-based user interface, centralized control and management capabilities, network-based PSIP carousel download, and a new remote program editing functionality that allows broadcasters to easily and cost-effectively create electronic program guide metadata for all their DTV signals.

"Given the fast-paced nature of the industry, broadcasters today need a solution that offers hands-off maintenance while providing full program editing flexibility from mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "By allowing users to edit program metadata freely from anywhere and on any device, GuideBuilder Cloud service provides broadcasters additional control and flexibility while maximizing their operational efficiencies and cost savings, completely eliminating the maintenance associated with a local solution."

Using the turnkey solution, broadcasters can handle listing inputs for both legacy ATSC and ATSC M/H, enabling accurate delivery of PSIP data for DTV services on TVs and mobile DTV-enabled PCs, smartphones, and tablet devices -- all from a single, unified platform. By reducing hardware infrastructure, GuideBuilder Cloud service also lowers broadcasters' power and operational expenses. Freed from maintaining local listing services, the technical personnel can focus on other, more pressing, tasks.

The cloud-based GuideBuilder service can be used in a variety of configurations ranging from a single low-power station, a duopoly, or to multiple stations as part of a group environment, thereby offering unlimited scalability as business needs grow.

Triveni Digital will showcase the new remote program editing functionality of the GuideBuilder Cloud service at the 2015 NAB Show in booth SU8802.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

