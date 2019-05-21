Triveni Digital to Showcase DMA-Wide Market Transition Solutions at 2019 Next-Gen TV Broadcast Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. — May 21, 2019 — Triveni Digital today announced that it will showcase its end-to-end ATSC 3.0 solutions suite at the 2019 Next-Gen TV Conference, hosted by ATSC, May 29-30, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. During the event, attendees can see how Triveni Digital's new ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway, StreamScope® XM Verifier, StreamScope XM MT analyzer, and GuideBuilder® XM ATSC 3.0 transport encoder ensure a smooth transition to the future of broadcast television, supporting enhancements such as better emergency communications, personalized advertising, service guides, and interactive programs.

"With deployments already underway, ATSC 3.0 is set to make a huge impact on the broadcast television industry. The challenge for stations now is navigating the complexities of this new environment and making a streamlined transition, while maintaining ATSC 1.0 revenues," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "The Next-Gen TV Conference is an excellent opportunity for us to show stations how they can make an effortless migration to ATSC 3.0, bringing better TV to viewers."

Triveni Digital's solutions support both ATSC 1.0 and 3.0, providing a unified workflow for broadcast TV stations that speeds up and simplifies operations, while guaranteeing seamless upgrades in the future with Triveni Digital's new DMA pricing model. Customers that purchase Triveni Digital's ATSC 3.0 solutions also receive free solutions and support for ATSC 1.0.

A key highlight at the Next-Gen TV Conference will be Triveni Digital's recently announced ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway, which enables stations to easily generate ATSC 3.0 signal information for HD and UHD broadcast service delivery. The gateway integrates seamlessly with Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder signaling and announcement generator, along with the company's StreamScope analyzer family. Using Triveni Digital's award-winning StreamScope XM Verifier, stations can verify ATSC 3.0 quality assurance metrics, including video, audio, and metadata directly from a Windows 10 laptop.

Triveni Digital offers award-winning best-in-class solutions and services fueled by decades of forward-thinking technological innovation, deployment expertise, and market leadership. As the only technology provider with unified, software-based solutions that support both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0, Triveni Digital offers the simplest transition path to the future, enabling broadcasters to deliver better TV and minimize their investments. All Triveni Digital solutions are backed by first-class, 24/7 U.S.-based service and support.

