Triveni Digital Simplifies DTV Transport Stream Analysis and Troubleshooting With New StreamScope MT-50 HDT

Award-Winning Platform Now Includes HD Touch Screen and 10 Gigabit Ethernet Interface, Making It Ideal for Cable TV Applications

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Sept. 17, 2014 -- Triveni Digital today announced the StreamScope(R) MT-50 HDT, an optimized version of the company's real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool. The StreamScope MT-50 HDT brings increased efficiency, ease of use, and quality control to cable operators by providing them with an intuitive touch-screen HD interface. In addition to the new touch screen, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT features the industry's most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine and a 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GigE) interface, making it the ideal tool for cable operators looking to monitor and analyze multiple DTV transport streams and comply with worldwide standards to ensure a superior quality of service (QoS).

"Improvements to the StreamScope platform have been designed to assist cable operators that are transitioning toward a higher performance networking infrastructure and need advanced monitoring and analysis tools," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Leveraging the StreamScope MT-50 HDT's user-friendly HD touch screen and 10GigE interface, operators can quickly and cost-effectively reduce, locate, and eliminate transport stream errors to provide a better quality service to their customers."

The StreamScope MT-50 HDT features a 17-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920x1080 HD screen that can be swiped by finger or a touch pen. Through the intuitive, Web-based user interface, the system displays video and audio thumbnails, QoS and bit rate graphs, crosstab analysis, and more, all in crystal-clear HD quality.

The StreamScope MT-50 HDT can be plugged directly into a backbone switch, enabling cable operators to identify and resolve video and audio quality issues from the 10GigE core network all the way to the edge QAM. The 10GigE monitoring system classifies and filters errors based on error severity scales defined by SCTE-142, the cable industry's standard for transport stream error verification, allowing operators to proactively determine which errors require a timely resolution, as well as those that can be ignored.

To eliminate inconsistent audio levels, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT features sophisticated CALM analysis with triggered recording functionality. By enabling users to monitor and analyze audio loudness according to standards such as Recommendation ITU-R BS.1770-3 and ATSC A/85, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT ensures compliance with loudness monitoring legislation, including the U.S. CALM Act. This allows cable operators to provide a better audio QoS and improve viewer satisfaction.

More information about StreamScope MT-50 HDT and Triveni Digital's other products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) MT-50 with touch screen