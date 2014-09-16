Triveni Digital Resolves Common EPG Problems, Enables Revenue Opportunities for Cable Operators With New GuideBuilder 5

Cable Operators Can Now Provide Timely and Accurate Program Guides for Clear-QAM Tuners, Non-Decrypting and DVB-SI STBs, and MDU Installations

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Sept. 15, 2014 -- Triveni Digital today announced enhancements to its industry-leading GuideBuilder(R) 5 metadata generation platform for CATV applications, designed to help operators successfully migrate to all-digital and free up valuable infrastructure bandwidth. GuideBuilder 5 enables cable operators to provide timely and accurate electronic program guides (EPGs) for clear-QAM tuners, non-decrypting and DVB-SI set-top boxes (STBs), and MDU installations. By offering a single metadata management platform that supports DVB-SI, PSIP, and SCTE-65, GuideBuilder 5 dramatically speeds up CATV workflows, enabling operators to realize additional revenue opportunities and reduce capital and operational expenditures. Triveni Digital will demonstrate the advanced features of GuideBuilder 5 at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2014, Sept. 22-25, in Denver, at booth 1020.

"For more than a decade, GuideBuilder has been the industry's first choice for electronic program guide metadata management," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "The latest version of GuideBuilder continues to build on the platform's field-proven reputation for usability and reliability by offering a simplified Web-based GUI, modernized Linux-based operating system, and other significant performance enhancements. Through GuideBuilder 5, CATV operators can ensure a superior program guide experience for all viewers, including those with older or multiple TVs without providing a high-end HD DVR STB."

Through virtual channel remapping, the GuideBuilder 5 platform ensures that channel numbers are the same for customers with or without a STB. This makes the transition to digital seamless for the end user. In addition, the GuideBuilder 5 system gives cable operators a single, efficient solution for remote or local management of metadata, reducing equipment and maintenance costs.

Using GuideBuilder 5, cable operators can automatically ingest program schedules from multiple listing services; generate standards-compliant PSIP, DVB-SI, and SCTE-65 metadata; and seamlessly output EPGs for thousands of channels and services. Based on a modernized, Linux-based operating system, the GuideBuilder 5 platform supports a wide range of applications to solve cable operators' most pressing challenges, including providing an accurate, up-to-date, and consistent program guide experience for all customers.

Available as server and software-only options, GuideBuilder 5 offers easy software updates and a variety of licensed-based features, setting the stage for future metadata extensions.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-GuideBuilder.jpg