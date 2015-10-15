Triveni Digital to Present on ATSC 3.0 Applications and Ecosystem at 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Oct. 15, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Mark Corl, the company's senior vice president of Emergent Technology Development, will give a technical presentation at the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium on Friday, Oct. 16 at 3:15 p.m. at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Corl's presentation is part of the ATSC 3.0 implementation session. During the lecture, titled "ATSC 3.0 Toolbox Empowering Enhanced Applications," Corl will explore the additional services that broadcasters can deliver with ATSC 3.0, beyond conventional television delivery, while describing the new ecosystem.

"The proposed ATSC 3.0 system will open up a wide range of new opportunities for broadcasters, making this a very exciting industry topic," said Corl. "I look forward to speaking at the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium about the next-generation applications enabled by ATSC 3.0, the benefits of these services for both viewers and broadcasters, and how the ATSC ecosystem will evolve in order to cater to these new offerings."

Corl's presentation will describe what the ATSC environment is expected to look like once the new digital broadcast standard arrives, going beyond the RF chain that has already been well defined across the industry. During the technical session, Corl will explain typical environments that enable basic ATSC 3.0 broadcasting and expand on the potential range of new and enhanced broadcast services. The presentation will conclude with a description of physical or logical entities required to complete the ATSC 3.0 service loop.



The IEEE Broadcast Symposium is one of the world's preeminent technical conferences on broadcasting technology. This year's event will offer attendees an exciting, timely, and informative three-day program with tutorials, followed by technical sessions. Broadcast engineering experts from around the world will be presenting at the symposium.

At Triveni Digital, Corl is responsible for developing and adopting emergent technologies for new products, aimed at helping customers implement robust next-generation service architectures in a practical workflow. He has been a key leader of Triveni Digital's engineering team since the company's inception more than 18 years ago. Prior to working at Triveni Digital, Corl acquired more than 15 years of software engineering experience ranging from marine geophysical data acquisition technologies to architecture of embedded systems in very high-speed print servers at leading companies such as Texas Instruments and Xerox Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from Bucknell University.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Follow Triveni Digital:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah