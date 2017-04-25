Triveni Digital Partners With Verance on ATSC 3.0 Watermark Toolset

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 22, 2017 -- Triveni Digital today announced it has partnered with Verance Corporation to integrate Verance Aspect, a key component of the ATSC 3.0 television standard that broadcasters are able to use in today's ATSC 1.0 environment, into Triveni's industry-leading StreamScope(R) MT-50 video, audio, and metadata monitoring and analysis system.



Triveni Digital becomes the first test and measurement provider to implement the Aspect audio open watermark solution, which enables measurement, interactivity, personalization, and advanced emergency alerting services across TVs and other devices. Fox's WOFL in Orlando becomes the first station to conduct a test of StreamScope integrated with Aspect.



The companies will look to expand their collaboration to include additional capabilities of Aspect, which is also integrated into the AERO(TM) family of real-time and file-based TV station audio processors from Linear Acoustic(R).



Nil Shah, CEO of Verance, hailed the collaboration with Triveni Digital, saying, "Our new partnership will greatly benefit broadcasters as they prepare for next-generation television by expanding the integration of Aspect. Use of our watermark will enhance broadcasters' access to products and will grant them greater insight into who is watching their programming. It will also improve their ability to distribute additional DTV services, including interactivity and targeted advertising, for a better and more personalized TV experience."



Later this year, Triveni Digital will integrate Aspect with its StreamScope XM MT ATSC 3.0 monitor and analyzer, helping broadcasters verify the emitted next-generation standard stream.



Detection of the Aspect open watermark by Triveni's StreamScope real-time monitoring and analysis products is enabled by a software upgrade. This allows the products to extract the payload information and show the watermark data alongside other analysis provided by the StreamScope line of products. Users can include Aspect detection events as triggers for recording streams in detailed reports, as well as in automatic error notices and reports sent to key personnel.



"Aspect's integration into our monitor and analyzer represents the latest example of how Triveni Digital is paving the path toward supporting ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 architectures," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Collaborating with Verance and major U.S. broadcasters, we are accelerating the timeline and extending the reach of key capabilities of the ATSC 3.0 system."



"Our stations group is interested in the new ATSC 3.0 features, such as audience measurement, usage reporting, and interactive enhancements, that are enabled through the use of this watermarking technology," said Winston Caldwell, vice president, advanced engineering, Fox Networks. "Working with Triveni Digital and Verance, we're able to test drive the open watermarking technology defined in the ATSC 3.0 standard using our ATSC 1.0 transmission and prepare for the exciting new services that are yet to come."



Triveni Digital will demonstrate its StreamScope platform, with Aspect watermarking integration, at the 2017 NAB Show, April 24-27 at booth N2031 in Las Vegas.



