Triveni Digital Offers Mobility, Increases Video Analysis Efficiency With New StreamScope® Portal II

PRINCETON, N.J. — Feb. 28, 2018 — Triveni Digital today announced the next generation of its award-winning StreamScope® Portal analyzer product line, the StreamScope Portal II. The StreamScope Portal II simplifies troubleshooting of DTV transport streams through its sleek two-in-one hardware platform design, high-res touch-screen interface, advanced RF spectrum analysis capabilities, rules-based troubleshooting, and ultraportability factor. The StreamScope Portal II can be upgraded with professional ATSC 3.0 analysis capability via StreamScope XM MT software, enabling users to deliver flawless services during the next phase of broadcast television.



"As the broadcast ecosystem becomes more complex, there is a greater chance for errors that can degrade audio and video quality, or interrupt services altogether," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Our new StreamScope Portal II offers an unequaled level of portability and convenience for professional video analysis, monitoring, and troubleshooting, ensuring that broadcasters can cost-effectively handle quality assurance issues now and in the future as they make a seamless migration to ATSC 3.0."



With StreamScope Portal II, users can access a wide range of MPEG quality assurance metrics, including video thumbnails, audio graphs, metadata tables, PID details, EPGs, IP routes, GOP frames, and advanced RF spectrum analysis in a compact package that is ideal for field testing transport streams at multiple locations. Featuring a convenient and flexible gateway, StreamScope Portal II handles a variety of input options (i.e., Ethernet, ASI, and basic or advanced RF). It can connect to other StreamScope analyzers and remote monitors, as well as to Triveni Digital GuideBuilder® metadata management platforms, to provide a complete systemwide view of the health of video distribution plants.



Putting StreamScope Portal II's mobile tools and system access in the hands of key technical personnel, broadcast, cable, and IPTV operators can improve operational efficiencies and quality of service.



Triveni Digital will demonstrate the StreamScope Portal II at the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12, in Las Vegas at booth N1427.



About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.



