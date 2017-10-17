Triveni Digital to Offer Expertise on Broadcast Repack, Channel Sharing, and Transition to ATSC 3.0 at SMPTE 2017 Technical Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. — Oct. 17, 2017 — Triveni Digital today announced that its Senior Vice President of Emergent Technology Development, Mark Corl, will present at the SMPTE 2017 Technical Conference in Los Angeles. On Thursday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. Corl will discuss "The Broadcast Guide to Surviving the Repack, Channel Sharing and Upcoming Transition to ATSC 3.0," providing broadcasters with salient information about the next-generation standard and activities surrounding it to ensure a quick and streamlined transition.



"The ATSC 3.0 standard is on the verge of completion, which will provide broadcasters with a wide range of benefits based on the ability to comprehensively distribute a hybrid mix of broadcast and broadband IP content to fixed and mobile receivers for the very first time. Yet, it will also require a steep learning curve for broadcasters," said Corl. "At the SMPTE 2017 Technical Conference, I will provide a comprehensive overview of the repack, exploring channel sharing options and ways that broadcasters can ensure a smooth migration to the next-generation broadcast television system while still supporting the current legacy broadcast infrastructure for the duration of the expected transition phase."



Corl's presentation takes place during a four-part speaking session titled "Next-generation TV Part 1 — Not Your Father's Television," chaired by Bobby White, director of engineering at Sunset Bronson Studios. During his presentation, Corl will explore the different opportunities and benefits of channel sharing, including centralized, distributed, and cloud approaches for the generation and management of metadata between two channel-sharing stations. Broadcasters will learn which PSIP method best fits their requirements under the repack to retain appropriate station-level channel branding and service guide information, while maintaining FCC compliance. Additionally, the presentation will give an overview of strategies for getting up to speed with the new broadcast television standard in a real-world environment.



As senior vice president of emergent technology development at Triveni Digital, Corl determines the strategic direction of the company. He has been a key leader for nearly 20 years, with extensive contributions in product engineering and architecture. He is heavily involved with the ATSC efforts to standardize the next generation of broadcast TV. Corl is currently the chair of the ATSC 3.0 Ad-Hoc Group on Interactive Content (S34-4), the chair of the ATSC 1.0 Ad-Hoc Group on the 3.0 transition (TG1-10), and the vice chair of the ATSC Personalization and Interactivity Implementation Team. He is a co-author of the A/324: Scheduler/Studio to Transmitter Link candidate standard and has contributed to several other standards that comprise the ATSC 3.0 standards suite. During his tenure at Triveni Digital, Corl has led the GuideBuilder® and StreamScope® development efforts as well as custom projects, such as the award-winning Fox network control system (ANDES). Corl holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and computer science from Bucknell University.



