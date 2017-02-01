Triveni Digital Exec to Lead HPA Tech Retreat Panel on ATSC 3.0 Interactivity

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Feb. 1, 2017 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Mark Corl, the company's senior vice president of emergent technology development, will moderate a session on ATSC 3.0 at the HPA Tech Retreat in Palm Springs, California. Corl will preside over a panel centered around the interactivity layer of ATSC 3.0, in which participants will discuss how the next-generation broadcast television standard provides an expansive environment for W3C-based interactive content delivered over broadcast or from the internet.

"ATSC 3.0 is an exciting standard, enabling broadcasters to deliver dynamic media applications, such as interactive traffic, weather, and sport updates," said Corl. "At Triveni Digital, we've created a coherent solution for data management and assurance in the ATSC 3.0 environment. At the HPA Tech Retreat I look forward to discussing how content producers and broadcasters can start deploying new features, such as interactivity, to provide a better TV experience."

Taking place on Feb. 20, at 2:50 p.m., the session will explore ways in which content providers can enhance their offerings to provide a more engaging and personalized experience for the consumer. Panelists include industry experts Guy Hadland, CTO at UniSoft; Azita Manson, president at OpenZNet; Pete Van Peenen, senior consultant at Pearl TV; and Joe Winograd, EVP, CTO, and founder of Verance.

The HPA Tech Retreat attracts top industry-engineering, technical, and creative talent, as well as strategic business leaders focused on technology, from all aspects of digital-cinema, post-production, film, television, and video. In addition to providing updates on the latest technologies, it exposes attendees to relevant activities in related markets.

As senior vice president of emergent technology development at Triveni Digital, Corl determines the strategic direction of the company. He has been a key leader for nearly 20 years, with extensive contributions in product engineering and architecture. He is heavily involved with the ATSC efforts to standardize the next generation of broadcast TV. Corl is currently the chair of the ATSC 3.0 Ad-Hoc Group on Interactive Content (S34-4) and the vice chair of the ATSC Personalization and Interactivity Implementation Team. He is a co-author of the A/324: Scheduler/Studio to Transmitter Link candidate standard and has contributed to a number of other standards that comprise the ATSC 3.0 standards suite. During his tenure at Triveni Digital, Corl has led the GuideBuilder(R) and StreamScope(R) development efforts as well as custom projects, such as the award-winning Fox network control system (ANDES). Corl holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and computer science from Bucknell University.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-Mark_Corl.jpg

Photo Caption: Mark Corl, Senior Vice President of Emergent Technology Development, Triveni Digital

