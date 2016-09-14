Triveni Digital to Demonstrate StreamScope EM-50 Enterprise Manager at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2016

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Sept. 14, 2016 -- Triveni Digital today announced that it will demonstrate the StreamScope(R) EM-50 enterprise manager at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in booth 313, Sept. 26-29 in Philadelphia. Offering a seamless connection to Triveni Digital's StreamScope RM-50 transport stream monitors, the EM-50 enables cable operators to proactively detect, isolate, and resolve problems that degrade video services. Through the centralized software solution, cable operators can streamline video quality assurance operations while ensuring system-wide compliance with federal regulations, such as the U.S. CALM Act and closed-caption (CC) requirements across any network, including 10GigE.

"Detecting and resolving video and audio quality issues, from the 10GigE core network all the way to the edge QAM, can be challenging. Cable operators need an effective way to address the various problems that degrade video services while minimizing truck rolls and optimizing equipment maintenance," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, we will demonstrate how operators can use the StreamScope EM-50 to address these issues, eliminate customer downtime, and reduce costs associated with subscriber complaints. The EM-50 is part of our comprehensive lineup of video quality assurance solutions that ultimately enable a better TV experience to be delivered."

StreamScope EM-50 provides continuous, real-time quality-of-service (QoS) updates on hosts, ports, transport streams, and services across any DTV network, from 8VSB to 10GigE, ATSC 1.0, and ATSC 3.0, allowing operators to monitor QoS across localized and regionalized operations via various viewing options. With the overview screen, operators get a quick, high-level look at service presence and QoS for the entire monitoring network. A video wall screen view provides live video thumbnails as well as QoS numbers for all the services being monitored. Operators can then choose to create a report or click on the thumbnails to identify the problem and speed up error resolution. The system also displays current and historical reports for sophisticated analysis.

In addition, StreamScope EM-50 offers advanced fleet management capabilities that allow operators to keep the software levels of monitoring systems up-to-date network-wide. Through a user-friendly GUI that can be accessed on mobile devices, operators can perform mass software updates, create specific rule configurations, and automatically distribute software upgrades across all RM-50 platforms. Routine license management and configuration backup/restore operations can also be performed via the StreamScope EM-50. As the operator's services expand, adding remote monitors and configuring them can be done easily from a central location.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Links:www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-StreamScope-EM50.jpg

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital StreamScope(R) EM-50 Enterprise Manager

Visit Triveni Digital at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2016, Booth 313



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@TriveniDigital%20to%20Demonstrat...@scte%20Cable-Tec%20Expo%202016%20-%20https://goo.gl/B2BeZK%20%23CableTecExpo

Follow Triveni Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah