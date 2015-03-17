Triveni Digital to Demonstrate Next-Generation Monitoring and Metadata Management Platforms at PBS Technology Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 17, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the company will showcase a wide range of advanced monitoring technologies at the 2015 PBS Technology Conference, booth 410, that enable a better TV experience. On display will be new closed-caption monitoring and auditing capabilities for the company's StreamScope(R) RM-40 transport stream monitoring system, touchscreen and 10 GigE functionalities for the StreamScope MT-50 HDT, and a cloud-based version of its GuideBuilder(R) metadata management platform. In addition, Richard Chernock, CSO at Triveni Digital, will lead an ATSC super session titled "Next-Generation Broadcast Television: ATSC 3.0 and What it Means to Public Media," on Friday, April 10, at 1:30 p.m., to provide attendees with critical details about the future broadcast television system.

"The PBS Technology Conference is a great venue for us to demonstrate how Triveni Digital's next-generation transport stream monitoring and metadata management platforms address the specific needs of the public broadcasting industry," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "A key highlight during the event will be the closed-caption monitoring and auditing capabilities that were recently added to our StreamScope RM-40 transport stream monitoring system to help broadcasters comply with FCC 14-12 legislation."

Utilizing the StreamScope RM-40, broadcasters can effectively monitor closed-caption information for multiple TV services in order to comply with FCC 14-12, the U.S. government's regulations for the provisioning of closed captions in television programming. By ensuring that all closed captions are accurate, synchronized, complete, and appropriately placed on-screen per FCC 14-12, the StreamScope RM-40 increases viewer satisfaction while helping broadcasters avoid fines issued by the FCC for flagrant violations.

At the PBS Technology Conference, Triveni Digital will also highlight its award-winning StreamScope MT-50 HDT real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool, which brings increased efficiency, ease of use, and quality control to broadcasters by providing them with the most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine available, a 10 GigE interface option, and a 16:9 HD touchscreen that can be controlled by finger or a touch pen.

Also on display during the event will be a cloud-based version of Triveni Digital's industry-leading GuideBuilder metadata generation platform. Leveraging GuideBuilder Cloud's Web-based user interface, centralized control and management capabilities, and network-based PSIP carousel download, broadcasters can easily and cost-effectively create electronic program guide metadata for all DTV signals.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Follow Triveni Digital:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

Twitter https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-StreamScope_RM40.jpg

Caption: Triveni Digital StreamScope(R) RM-40 DTV Transport Stream Monitor

www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-MT50-Touchscreen.jpg

Caption: Triveni Digital StreamScope(R) MT-50 Transport Stream Analysis and Troubleshooting Tool

www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-GuideBuilder_Cloud_Servic...

Caption: Triveni Digital GuideBuilder(R) Managed Cloud Service