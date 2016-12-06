Triveni Digital CSO to Present Detailed Update on ATSC 3.0 at ICCE 2017

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Dec. 6, 2016 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Dr. Richard Chernock, the company's chief science officer and chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group (TG3), will take part in a technical session on ATSC 3.0 at ICCE 2017, the IEEE's International Conference on Consumer Electronics held annually in Las Vegas in conjunction with CES(R). On Jan. 8, 2017, Chernock will join an esteemed panel of industry experts to discuss the latest developments made to ATSC 3.0, the next-generation broadcast television system. The session will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, second floor.

"ATSC 3.0 will dramatically improve the television viewing experience, enabling broadcasters to deliver a multitude of enhancements, such as interactivity, advanced electronic program guides, localized emergency alert system messages, and targeted advertising," said Chernock. "As a key collaborator on the new broadcast television system, I have a unique vantage point on its progress, capabilities, and benefits, which I intend to share with attendees of ICCE 2017."

Chernock's speaking session will provide an overview of the new set of standards that will transform the television broadcast ecosystem. Panel participants will reflect on the numerous opportunities that leveraging an all-IP based distribution platform provides, in terms of improving the consumer TV experience via both broadcast and broadband paths, enabling new digital services.

The session will be led by Wayne Luplow, vice president of Zenith R&D and member of the ATSC Board of Directors. The speakers on the panel are experts in the field of ATSC 3.0 and include Skip Pizzi, NAB senior director of new media technologies, chair of Specialist Group on System Requirements and Program Management for ATSC 3.0, and vice-chair of TG3; Luke Fay, staff software system engineer at Sony Electronics, chair of Specialist Group on Physical Layer, and vice-chair of TG3; and Madeleine Noland, consultant to LG Electronics, chair of Specialist Group on Application and Presentation, chair of S33-3, and vice-chair of S31.

ICCE is the established forum for innovative research in all areas of consumer electronics. For more information about the event, visit http://www.icce.org/conference/.

