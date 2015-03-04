Triveni Digital Adds Next-Generation Closed-Caption Monitoring Capabilities to StreamScope(R) RM-40

Utilizing the RM-40 DTV Transport Stream Monitor, Operators Can Assure Compliance With the FCC's New Rules for Closed Captions and Improve Viewer Satisfaction

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 3, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced the launch of next-generation closed-caption monitoring and auditing capabilities for its market-leading StreamScope(R) RM-40 transport stream monitoring system. Utilizing the StreamScope RM-40, broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, and IPTV operators can effectively monitor closed-caption information for multiple TV services in order to comply with FCC 14-12, the U.S. government's regulation for the provisioning of closed captions in television programming. By ensuring that all closed captions are accurate, synchronized, complete, and appropriately placed on-screen per FCC 14-12, the StreamScope RM-40 increases viewer satisfaction while helping TV operators avoid fines issued by the FCC for flagrant violations.

"Recently, the FCC passed new regulations pertaining to closed captions, creating an industrywide need for more advanced transport stream monitoring solutions," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "To ensure that our new and existing customers are up to speed with the rules laid out in FCC 14-12, Triveni Digital has released a software update for the StreamScope RM-40, allowing broadcast operators to easily monitor closed-caption information and eliminate any issues. Ultimately, these new features ensure that the viewers' closed-caption experience is optimal."

The StreamScope RM-40 platform is designed to simultaneously monitor multiple inputs, including QAM, ASI, GigE, 8-VSB, and SMPTE-310, for rule-based monitoring of industry standards and customized performance targets. Using the platform, broadcast operators can continuously monitor EIA-608, EIA-708-E, SCTE 20, and SCTE 21 closed captions encoded in MPEG-2 and AVC (H.264) for linear video services.

The StreamScope RM-40 platform collects metrics across all of the services in the transport stream and counts the presentable and control characters. This allows broadcast operators to determine whether the problem is due to missing closed-caption data or because of a faulty device located upstream. After a closed-caption issue has been detected, the StreamScope RM-40 provides engineers with a real-time report that includes high-resolution video thumbnails and text associated with the caption, enabling them to quickly pinpoint the issue and resolve it.

The StreamScope RM-40 platform has been successfully deployed by leading broadcast operators throughout the world. The new closed-caption monitoring capabilities are available as a free software upgrade for existing ESSP customers. The closed-caption monitoring and auditing capabilities of the StreamScope RM-40 will also be part of Triveni Digital's offerings at the 2015 NAB Show in booth SU8802.

More information about Triveni Digital and the company's products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

