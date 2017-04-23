Triveni Digital Adds MMTP Support to its Growing Suite of ATSC 3.0 Enabling Products

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 18, 2017 -- Triveni Digital today announced that its GuideBuilder(R) XM signaling and announcement generator and StreamScope(R) XM MT platforms now support the MMTP protocol, providing easy-to-use, intuitive tools that ease broadcaster adoption of complex ATSC 3.0 standards By simultaneously supporting ATSC 3.0 ROUTE (Real-Time Object Delivery over Unidirectional Transport) and MMTP (MPEG Media Transport Protocol) encoding options, Triveni Digital ensures that broadcasters can effectively manage IP broadcast data and perform detailed analysis of ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures, making a smooth transition to the next-generation television standard. Triveni Digital will demonstrate these enhancements at the 2017 NAB Show, April 24-27 in Las Vegas at booth N2031.



"The ATSC 3.0 standard defines two protocol paths in the broadcast infrastructure: ROUTE for delivery of all data streams, including essence streams (audio, video, and captioning) and MMTP for essence streams only," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Given the complexity and extent of the ATSC 3.0 suite of standards, it is more important than ever for broadcasters to have robust tools like StreamScope XM MT, that are easy to use and highly visual to simplify troubleshooting and analysis. Since GuideBuilder XM is built upon the widely deployed and robust GuideBuilder platform, broadcasters can confidently build next-gen TV as a coherent extension of their current infrastructure."



GuideBuilder XM offers unified functionality per ATSC 3.0 candidate standard, along with support for legacy standards, such as ATSC 1.0 PSIP and DVB-SI, and the widest range of third-party interfaces and deployment architectures available. Using GuideBuilder XM, broadcasters can automatically ingest schedule updates from all popular listing services, apply them to any number of services, and output program and service guide data to third-party multiplexers. In addition, broadcasters can manage metadata across multiple stations while maintaining a seamless workflow during the transition to ATSC 3.0. Using the system for channel sharing, broadcasters can unify the generation and management of metadata via centralized, distributed, or cloud workflows.



StreamScope XM MT allows broadcasters to perform detailed analysis of ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures for quick detection, isolation, and resolution of issues. Deploying StreamScope XM MT makes it practical for broadcasters to launch early deployments and trials of ATSC 3.0.



About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.



