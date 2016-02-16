Triveni Digital 2016 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

Triveni Digital -- Booth SU15402

For the first time, the 2016 NAB Show will prominently feature ATSC 3.0 and products that support it. The first major upgrade to television broadcast technology in 25 years, ATSC 3.0 comprises not only the most advanced broadcast system in the world, but also the foundation for significant breakthroughs in the business of local broadcast television and its role in the emerging media landscape

Some of the most impactful advancements will leverage ATSC 3.0's significantly better reception, dynamic media types, addressable programmatic and advertising content with viewing metrics, and efficient delivery of high-volume data. New features such as advanced service guides, advanced emergency communication support, and customized local news program delivery are on the horizon as well.

At the 2016 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will demonstrate its new broadcast data management and quality assurance platforms, which extend its current market-share-leading GuideBuilder(R) and StreamScope(R) product lines in a unified architecture. This approach creates a coherent solution to the problem of tractable workflow in the face of the growing number and complexity of services. Triveni Digital's approach will enable broadcasters to make a seamless migration to ATSC 3.0 to start deploying the new features and services, while still supporting the current broadcast infrastructure for the duration of the expected transition phase.

Key Products

NEW Broadcast Data Management Platform

At the 2016 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will showcase its new Broadcast Data Management Platform. Nearly all the new features envisioned for broadcast television advancement rely on new types of data, metadata, and signaling structures. While a given new service might be implementable independently, the full range of potential new services need a coherent approach to the gathering, packaging, and delivery of these underlying elements if the resulting infrastructure is going to be supportable and cost effective. Leveraging Triveni Digital's new platform, broadcasters can efficiently manage and deliver the necessary elements that support service enhancements offered by the next-generation ATSC 3.0 broadcast television system (and simultaneously, extensions compatible with the current broadcast standard as well). These include advanced service guides, hyperlocal advertisement, emergency alerts, interactive and dynamic media, addressable content, and efficient delivery of large-volume content.

A key element of the platform is Triveni Digital's new GuideBuilder(R) XM signaling system, which offers unified signaling and announcement functionality per ATSC 3.0, along with support for legacy standards such as ATSC 1.0 PSIP and DVB-SI. Delivery and signaling of media extensions and interactive elements, event triggering, interfacing to key broadcast systems, and watermarking workflow integration are also key features. Through the platform's user-friendly interface, broadcasters can deliver a mix of broadcast and broadband content to improve the television viewing experience, while maintaining a seamless workflow during the transition. To be practical, it will be important that a broadcaster's new signaling and announcement system supporting ATSC 3.0 is not a standalone system, but an architecturally integral part of the overall service delivery infrastructure.

GuideBuilder XM builds on and extends Triveni Digital's decades of experience with its market-share-leading GuideBuilder metadata platform, which features the widest range of third-party interfaces and deployment architectures available.

Technology Demonstration of ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Data Management Platform and StreamScope(R) XM

Triveni Digital will hold a technology demonstration at the 2016 NAB Show to showcase key components of the overall architecture and implementation of the Broadcast Data Management Platform, highlighting integration with systems from other prominent vendors within the broadcast industry.

The comprehensive platform comprises four major functional components, each responsible for a key element in the future broadcast delivery service mix. This approach allows a broadcaster to add the necessary supporting pieces in stages as services types are developed and launched. The system includes the GuideBuilder(R) XM signaling system, Dyme(TM) (Dynamic Media Engine), ACE(TM) (Addressable Content Engine), and SkyScraper(R) XM for hybrid content distribution. GuideBuilder XM handles the signaling and announcement needs for ATSC 3.0 and legacy standards simultaneously; Dyme is responsible for interfacing with enhanced media sources to gather, package, and deliver interactive/dynamic media types; ACE is a comprehensive solution to staging and delivery of addressable programmatic or advertising content, and tracking of usage metrics; and SkyScraper XM is an extension to the ATSC 3.0/ATSC1.0 mixed environment of SkyScraper -- the broadcast industry's most widely deployed data broadcast system.

StreamScope(R) XM is Triveni Digital's new system for quality assurance in ATSC 3.0. Again, it leverages years of experience while bridging to the future environment with its ever-increasing complexity and growing number of compliance requirements. Early versions of StreamScope XM will be shown and discussed.

To set up a time for a private technology discussion of the Broadcast Data Management Platform and StreamScope XM, and to discuss Triveni Digital's strategic plans and roadmaps, attendees are encouraged to contact Ralph Bachofen at rbachofen@TriveniDigital.com.

NEW Channel Sharing Support for GuideBuilder(R) 5 PSIP Management System

Triveni Digital will demonstrate channel sharing capabilities for its market-leading GuideBuilder(R) 5 metadata generation and management system at the 2016 NAB Show. Using the GuideBuilder platform, broadcasters can successfully unify and manage Program and System Information Protocol (PSIP) metadata for multiple channels to retain appropriate station level channel branding, service guide information, and maintain FCC compliance.

GuideBuilder 5 offers seamless workflow integration with a TV station's traffic and automation systems and listing services. In addition, GuideBuilder supports the widest range of deployment architectures, including centralized, distributed, and cloud-based, packaged in integrated hardware or software-only options, which can be used in a variety of ways to implement any given channel sharing arrangement. GuideBuilder offers the ultimate level of flexibility and control, which allows broadcasters to reduce rack space, lower power consumption, decrease OPEX and CAPEX, and minimize disruption to the metadata workflow.

StreamScope(R) EM-50 Enterprise Manager

At the 2016 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will launch the StreamScope(R) EM-50 enterprise-wide management system. In combination with StreamScope RM-50, the system proactively detects, isolates, and resolves problems that degrade video services, and allows system-wide compliance auditing for key requirements, such as CALM and Closed-Captioning. Using the StreamScope EM-50 system, broadcasters can streamline video quality assurance and compliance regimes in ATSC 1.0 and future ATSC 3.0 architectures.

StreamScope EM-50 offers advanced fleet management capabilities that simplify the configuration of multiple StreamScope RM-50 systems. Through a user-friendly GUI that can be accessed on mobile devices, operators can perform mass software updates, create specific rules configurations and automatically distribute across all RM-50 platforms, and perform routine license management and configuration backup/restore operations.

The new system allows operators to monitor QoS across localized and regionalized operations, leveraging the manager's various viewing options. With the overview screen, operators get a quick, high-level look at service presence and QoS for the entire monitoring network. A video wall screen view provides thumbnails as well as QoS numbers for all the services being monitored. Operators can then choose to create a report or click on the thumbnails to drill down and identify the problem.

Company Overview:

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features, resulting in the industry's largest market shares. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Image Downloads:

www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital-GuideBuilder5.jpg

Triveni Digital GuideBuilder(R) 5 PSIP Management System

Share on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Triveni%20Digital%202016%20NAB%20S...