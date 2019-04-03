Translations.com Takes Home Dalet 2019 Business Innovation Award

New York, NY – April 3, 2019 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for media organizations and content professionals, today announced Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, has won the prestigious Dalet Business Innovation Award for 2019. Presented to Eric Blassin, executive director of technology, and Roy Dvorkin, vice president of media & entertainment of Translations.com, at the Dalet Pulse event held at the SLS Hotel in Las Vegas on the eve of NAB 2019, the Dalet Business Innovation Award recognizes pioneers of the media industry who are carving new paths for business using the Dalet Galaxy five platform.

Arnaud Elnecave, vice president of marketing, remarks on the awards and this year's recipient, “The Dalet Business Innovation Award acknowledges those innovators that break new ground using Dalet Galaxy. This year’s winner,Translations.com, makes clever use of the Dalet Galaxy five platform, tapping into the web services API for its own development and applying the core component-based workflows and data models to its specific need for translation, localization, versioning and delivery. The end result is a great testimony for how new business models and custom media operations can be enabled by building your own applications and connectors on top of Dalet’s off-the-shelf technology.”

Translations.com is a division of TransPerfect, the largest language services provider in the world. Headquartered in New York City, Translations.com is an industry leader in providing technology-enabled solutions to meet the challenges of global communication and has been continuously innovating its language service solutions through the GlobalLink® Suite of products for over 16 years. GlobalLink® brings higher levels of automation and scalability to localization processes, enabling support for higher volumes of work, in over 170 languages to 5,000+ enterprise organizations worldwide. To expand and accelerate its media localization offering, Translations.com teamed up with Dalet to launch Media.Next, a new video-first international translation and localization platform.

Leveraging the Dalet Galaxy five Media Asset Management (MAM) and Workflow Orchestration platform and building on the principle of open production workflows, the new platform, dubbed “Media.Next,” prepares for the industry-wide explosion of media translation and localization needs. Media.Next was rolled out across Translations.com’s entire business as an integral part of its GlobalLink technology suite, reducing turnaround times and costs, while preserving the original creative intent.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “The Dalet Galaxy five platform played a key role in the successful launch of our Media.Next solution. The demand for localization of video content is growing rapidly, and we’re confident that our partnership with Dalet will help us scale up to meet demand.”

One of the key goals of Translations.com was to bring work to people as opposed to bringing people to work. Contributors and contractors connect remotely to the platform using a suite of web applications developed internally as well as the native web tools of the Dalet Galaxy five platform. Leveraging Dalet Workflow Engine and Dalet Track Stack data model, Translations.com has designed and is implementing an efficient component-based workflow that distributes tasks from work orders to suborders at the track level. The new workflow model automatically bundles, packages, renders and delivers to destinations based on pre-configured business profiles and rules. The entire chain of content and operations is streamlined, de-duplicating storage needs and automating a number of steps that used to be manual, inefficient and error-prone.

About Translations.com

Translations.com is a division of TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

