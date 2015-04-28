Transforming Video Delivery Behind Every Screen: Thomson Video Networks at TV Connect

TV Connect 2015

Thomson Video Networks

Booth 45

April 28-30, London

Thomson Video Networks will present Behind Every Screen(R), the company's approach for an all-encompassing video delivery infrastructure that mixes on-premises and cloud-based resources to support broadcast and OTT streaming of SD, HD, and Ultra HD (UHD) content on every screen. Designed for traditional broadcasters, new media providers, and pay-TV operators, this compelling new architecture leverages Thomson Video Networks' compression solutions to provide encoding of high-value content and high-density compression of long-tail content. Behind Every Screen also includes a next-generation playout infrastructure for channel origination and content customization, such as linear TV channel playout, ad insertion, branding, and time-shifting.



A Unified Architecture for Premium, High-Density, and Cloud-Based Infrastructures

At TV Connect, Thomson Video Networks will showcase its Behind Every Screen(R) approach for evolving broadcast operations seamlessly, cost-effectively, and profitably. Highlights will include:

* MediaFlexSuite, a unified, service-driven management solution that gives operators unique capabilities for monitoring, configuring, and dynamically changing their channel lineups for both broadcast and multi-screen services.

High-density compression of long-tail content with the award-winning ViBE(R) XT1000 Xtream Transcoder, an all-new video transcoder for OTT, cable, and telco applications that enables media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to launch new turnaround services rapidly and cost-effectively.

Virtualizing OTT and Multi-Screen Applications for the Cloud

At TV Connect, Thomson Video Networks will highlight the ViBE(R) VS7000 multi-screen encoding system operating in virtualized mode to deliver all of the economic benefits of the cloud while ensuring the broadcast-grade performance required by today's media environments. Driven by the MediaFlexOS video operating system, the ViBE VS7000 is able to create a cluster of servers, manage automatic load balancing and failover, and simplify integration of new software modules. From the operator's standpoint, the complete environment can be managed with a single product, drastically reducing operational expenses.

New: FUZE-1 Playout Infrastructure for Channel Origination and Manipulation

Thomson Video Networks will present the FUZE-1 Playout System, a unique, versatile, and cost-effective solution that takes the channel-in-a-box concept to the next level. Focusing on channel origination and manipulation, FUZE-1 offers a rich set of features for playout applications, such as linear TV channel playout, ad insertion, branding, mosaic channel playout, time-shifting, disaster recovery, censorship, and EAS insertion. Based on the Thomson Video Networks MediaFlexOS video operating system, FUZE-1 features a best-of-breed, 1-RU IT server that combines advanced graphics, sophisticated built-in automation, and an integrated asset manager with premium software transcoding capabilities.

Company Overview

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(R) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-transforming-video-delivery.jpg

Photo Caption: Transforming Video Delivery Behind Every Screen(R)

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEXT1000XtreamTranscoder.jpg

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) XT1000 Xtream Transcoder

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBE_VS7000-Group.jpg

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) VS7000 Multi-Screen and HEVC Encoder

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-FUZE-1PlayoutSystem.jpg

Photo Caption: FUZE-1 Playout System