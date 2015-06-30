Trans World Radio Upgrades and Expands NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) Installations

CLARET, France -- June 30, 2015 -- NETIA today announced that Trans World Radio (TWR), the largest Christian media organization in the world, has upgraded its Guam radio station, KTWR, to version 8.2 of NETIA's Radio-Assist(TM) digital audio software suite, including adding a new broadcast module. TWR also has worked with NETIA to install an entirely new Radio-Assist system at its South Asia broadcast facilities, representing NETIA's first deployment in that region.

"Although the existing Radio-Assist system at KTWR was very reliable, the upgrade to version 8.2 offers new features and functionality that better enable us to meet our listeners' current needs," said Douglas Gregson, systems administrator at TWR Pacific, KTWR Guam. "With this upgrade in Guam and the new deployment in South Asia, we have the tools to expand our connectivity and improve quality control throughout Asia. Both of these capabilities are fundamental to our mission of providing outreach around the world."

TWR has been a NETIA client since 2000, when the organization incorporated a Radio-Assist system to transition its Guam radio broadcast facility from analog to digital. The NETIA software addresses the end-to-end operation of a radio facility, from acquisition to multiplatform broadcast. Users can manage ingest, editing, scheduling, broadcast, multicast, archiving, data security, and administration processes via a single integrated interface.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with TWR and pleased that the organization sees the value that NETIA solutions bring to modern broadcast operations," said Peter Fong, Asia-Pacific sales manager at NETIA. "The extensive feature set in Radio-Assist 8.2 ensures that radio broadcasters such as TWR can offer both the services and quality expected by today's media consumers."

Photo Link:http://www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-RA8_2-MusicScheduling.jpg

Photo Caption: NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) 8.2 Music Scheduling