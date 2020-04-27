Topic selects Vionlabs’ AI-powered Fingerprint for Recommendations

New York, April 27 2020 – Vionlabs, the industry leading provider of AI powered content analysis, today announced that its Emotional Fingerprint API has been chosen by First Look Media to power content recommendations on its streaming service Topic. Through the deep insight provided by Vionlabs’ Emotional Fingerprint API, Topic will be able to understand why customers like certain programming so it can provide personalized viewing recommendations. This will be Vionlabs’ first US customer since the company expanded into the region with the appointment of Kevin Odden as President of American Sales in October 2019.

The vast content libraries available through streaming services means that the ease with which audiences can navigate to relevant content is becoming critically important for streaming companies wanting to attract and retain subscribers. With the online video market being so competitive, media companies can get an edge through a better understanding of what makes shows appealing to viewers. By leveraging Vionlabs’ Emotional Fingerprint API, Topic will add deep AI generated video insights to its existing metadata, which boosts viewing time by providing viewers with a personalized UI and more relevant video recommendations.

“We are excited to be working with Vionlabs to integrate its groundbreaking technology into our streaming platform. This partnership provides Topic with a competitive advantage that is unique in the market. Access to the rich emotional data that Vionlabs’ solution provides means we can recommend programming to our audiences that we are confident they will love to watch,” said Ryan Chanatry, General Manager, Topic.

Adam Neuman, Senior Director for Research and Analytics at Topic, commented: “This cutting-edge technology from Vionlabs will help inform the programming process as Topic continues to better serve its growing audience. Understanding our audience is key to the future success of Topic and Vionlabs helps in this critical task!”

Vionlabs’ Emotional Fingerprint API is a cloud-based solution which provides deeper analysis and data by measuring thousands of factors throughout the duration of the video, including colors, pace, audio, object recognition and many more variables to produce an AI-derived fingerprint timeline, frame-by-frame, that represents the emotional structure of content that the industry needs to inform better decision making.

“We could not be more excited to announce our first US deployment so soon after our launch in the North American market. It’s testament to the fact that forward thinking media companies, like Topic, are embracing innovative technologies which help them better understand their content library and deliver hyper-personalized experiences to viewers,” says Marcus Bergström, CEO, Vionlabs.

Vionlabs’ Emotional Fingerprint API is a cloud-based solution that is easily integrated with existing workflows throughout the entire video acquisition, production and distribution chain. Emotional Fingerprint API provides a significant advantage in areas such as determining acquisition and production strategies, personalized UI and video recommendations, as well as enabling intriguing opportunities in advertising.