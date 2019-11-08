TOKU Presents the Chinese Warring States Age Drama The Legend of Hao Lan

TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand network dedicated to that delivers the most popular and sought-after live-action titles and riveting cult classics from Asia dubbed into English,

The 63 episodes Chinese Drama TV series The Legend of Hao Lan is the story of the heroin Li Hao Lan (Wu Jin Yan), who is driven out of her home and sold as a slave even though Li is the daughter of the Public Censor of Zhao. Purchased by Lu Bu Wei (Nie Yuan), she becomes in the prisoner of Ying Yi Ren (Mao Zi Jun) a Qin Royal who is serving as a hostage to guarantee the armistice between the Qin and Zhao states.

The Legend of Hao Lan’s fans considered it as mini-reunion of the much-loved cast of the Yanxi Palace TV series. The Warring States period plot triggers events as the heroine Li Hao Lan becomes Empress Dowager Zhao Ji. However her journey is full of revenge, desire and a very exciting adventure. She ultimately births the first emperor who unites China, Qin Shi Huang, securing a place in the annals of China’s history.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Comcast Xfinity and Hotwire Communications, Consolidated Communications or on-demand through Amazon Prime and watchtoku.com.

