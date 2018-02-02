Tokai University Builds 4K Studio with URSA Mini 4K and ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K

Fremont, CA — February 2, 2018- Blackmagic Design announced today that Tokai University built a new 4K60p studio using Blackmagic Design’s URSA Mini 4K, ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K and 2 M/E Broadcast Panel. The products have been installed as part of the University’s Department of Information Media Technology, and will give students access to being able to create world class 4K programming.

The installation also includes a workflow built around other Blackmagic Design products, including ATEM Talkback Converter 4K, DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G, HyperDeck Studio 12G, SmartView 4K, Mini Converters, DaVinci Resolve Studio and DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel.

Tokai University was founded 75 years ago and is one of the biggest universities in Japan with eight campuses and 29,000 students. Professor Mitsuho Yamada at the Department of Information Media Technology, studies, among other various fields, program productions in 3D, 4K and 8K, and will be leading the work in the new facility. Themes of his classes range from image processing technology to computer graphics, virtual reality and teaching students practical workflows to create video programs. When determining the curriculum, Prof. Yamada focuses on the knowledge and technology of 4K video given that the broadcast industry in Japan is heading towards higher resolutions.

The new 4K60p studio includes three URSA Mini 4Ks connected to ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K through ATEM Talkback Converter 4K via 12G-SDI, enabling tally, camera control and talkback communications between cameramen and a switcher operator. Two HyperDeck Studio 12Gs, one for recording and the other for playing out, are connected to the ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K.

“We built a 4K studio hoping that students can learn the details of 4K production workflow," said Prof. Yamada. “Under most circumstances it would cost a lot to build such a system, but the products from Blackmagic Design makes building new systems much more affordable. We had already had a previous model of ATEM switchers and were aware of its versatile tools and its great efficiency, but the system became even more powerful with ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K and 2 M/E Broadcast Panel because the system is now capable of using two layers of chroma keys, one upon another. It also has two layers of M/E, resulting in a wider range of options. Many students want to try the switcher and they always scramble for a seat.”

The new studio also includes a live color grading system with DaVinci Resolve Studio and DeckLink 4K Extreme for capture and playback, along with a DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel. Signals coming from a camera are fed into DaVinci Resolve and graded material is sent to ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K.

“DaVinci Resolve is extremely useful because you can do everything from editing, color grading to audio editing in a single application. With DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel you can finish creative works. Students enjoy using DaVinci Resolve,” he continued.

“You can deal with any trouble, if you know not merely how to operate cameras but also the whole technical workflow that 4K video production entails. I hope that students will become indispensable human resources in the video production industry, ready to cope with any circumstances.”

