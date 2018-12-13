BEHIND-THE-SCENES AND LIVE TIMES SQUARE NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENT COVERAGE

DOWNLOAD BEHIND-THE-SCENES, PRE-EVENT COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE 2019:

Pre-New Year’s Eve footage featuring the arrival and installation of the "2019" numerals atop of One Times Square; the assembly and lighting of the New Year’s Eve Ball; Good Riddance Day; Confetti Test; and other preparations.





Pre-event coverage will be available via download, featuring 16 x 9 HD broadcast quality video, B-Roll footage (encoded as H.264), broadcast and web quality pre-packaged EPKs, photos and press releases.

Video content will be uploaded mid-afternoon or evening (EST) on the following dates:

November 30 (Wishing Wall), December 12 (Numeral Arrival), December 26 (Numeral Installation atop One Times Square), December 27 (Crystal Installation), December 28 (Good Riddance Day), December 29 (Confetti Test) and December 30 (Ball Test and Balloon Preparation).

Download accessat: https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/media-press/media-kitpress-eventspress-releases.

Download Coverage Contact: TJ Witham at 212-452-5234 (tjwitham@timessquarenyc.org)If you need a traditional satellite or fiber feed, please contact Shelley Kapitulik at 203-898-1501 (shelley@splashpr.us).



BROADCAST LIVE NEW YEAR’S EVE COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE 2019:

Live coverage of the Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities with exclusive panoramic views from proprietary camera locations with the ambient and natural sounds of the revelers. Highlights include the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball at 6 p.m. EST, hourly countdowns, activities engaging the revelers, AP’s Year-End News video, live musical performances by 2019 GRAMMY Award Nominee Bebe Rexha (“Meant to Be,” “Me, Myself & I”, “I’m a Mess” and John Lennon’s “Imagine”) and alt-pop band lovelytheband (“broken,” “these are my friends” and “maybe, i’m afraid”), a performance by Southern California dance crew The Lab, a Military Salute medley by the USO Show Troupe and Special Guests (TBA) joined by the Mayor of New York City to push the Waterford Crystal button that signals the Ball Drop. This clean, uninterrupted feed will be provided free of charge to media organizations around the world on a non-exclusive basis solely for their use in creating television programming relating to the event. Additional information, including a schedule of events and talent is available at: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/index.aspx.

NORTH AMERICAN TIMES AND COORDINATES: NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE COVERAGE

1) VIA FIBERIN HD 1080i/59.94: Monday, December 31, 2018;

The New York Switch IN HD: NY POOL 3

2) VIA SATELLITE IN HD 1080i/59.94: Monday, December 31, 2018;

C Band: GAL 16, Txp 22C Slot A; Orbital Position 99’ West; Downlink Frequency 4126.5 Vertical,

Bandwidth 9MHz, MPEG 4, FEC 3 / 4, SYMBOL RATE 7.2, DVB S2, 8PSK

KU Band: GAL 17, Txp 12K Slot A, Orbital Position 91’ West, Downlink Frequency 11926.5 Vertical,

Bandwidth 9MHz, MPEG 4, FEC 3 / 4, SYMBOL RATE 7.2, DVB S2 , 8PSK

Technical Contact: Lenny Laxer – 917-299-0205

INTERNATIONAL TIMES AND COORDINATES: NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE COVERAGE

VIA SATELLITEIN HD 1080i/50: Monday, December 31, 2018; 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST (Tuesday, January 1, 2019; 0445-0515 GMT)

Europe: E10A Txp B03 Channel EF, Orbital Slot 10’ East; Downlink Frequency 11060.2 Horizontal, Bandwidth 9MHz, MPEG 4, FEC 3 / 4, SYMBOL RATE 7.2, DVB S2 , 8PSK

Latin America: IS21 Txp 19C, Slot A, Orbital Slot 302’ East; Downlink Frequency 4066.4 Vertical, Bandwidth 9MHz, MPEG 4, FEC 3 / 4, SYMBOL RATE 7.2, DVB S2 , 8PSK

Asia: AS5 Txp C7H Channel 9B, Orbital Slot 100.5’ East; Downlink Frequency 3866.5 Horizontal,Bandwidth 9MHz, MPEG 4, FEC 3 / 4, SYMBOL RATE 7.2, DVB S2 , 8PSK

Africa/Mideast: IS 20 LM1C Slot B, Orbital Slot 68.5’ East; Downlink Frequency 3716.5 Horizontal,Bandwidth 9MHz MPEG 4, FEC 3 / 4, SYMBOL RATE 7.2, DVB S2 , 8PSK

BT Tower: Local End: HD/RR1 – HD-SDI, 1080i50

Technical Contact: Lenny Laxer – 917-299-0205

EMBED LIVE COMMERCIAL-FREE NEW YEAR’S EVE WEBCAST OF TIMES SQUARE 2019

Times Square New Year's Eve host Allison Hagendorf and street correspondents Andrea Boehlke and Jeremy Hassel will provide live, commercial-free, webcast coverage of the festivities leading up to the Ball Drop at midnight including backstage access, behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with revelers, performers and other celebrities.Additional highlightsinclude the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball at 6 p.m. EST, hourly countdowns, activities engaging the revelers, AP’s Year-End News video, live musical performances by 2019 GRAMMY Award Nominee Bebe Rexha (“Meant to Be,” “Me, Myself & I,” “I’m a Mess” and John Lennon’s “Imagine”) and alt-pop band lovelytheband (“broken,” “these are my friends” and “maybe, i’m afraid”), a performance by Southern California dance crew The Lab, a Military Salute medley by the USO Show Troupe and Special Guests (TBA) joined by the Mayor of New York City to push the Waterford Crystal button that signals the Ball Drop.

The Webcast will begin at 6:00 p.m. EST on December 31, 2018 and end at 12:15 a.m. EST on January 1, 2019. The show, which also offers mobile friendly viewing, will be available at TimesSquareNYC.org,TimesSquareBall.netand livestream.com/2019.

Additionally, the event organizers are inviting digital media outlets, bloggers and webmasters to embed the live commercial-free Times Square 2019 webcast to enhance New Year’s Eve content on their own sites.

Additional information, including embedding details, is available on the Web at livestream.com/2019or

http://timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/webcast/index.aspx.

Please note – the webcast will also be streamed via Facebook Live video at facebook.com/timessquarenyc. Digital media outlets, bloggers and webmasters are invited to share this video stream, crediting Countdown Entertainment/Times Square Alliance.

For more information on satellite/fiber feeds, please contact Shelley Kapitulik at 203-898-1501 (shelley@splashpr.us). Media and Press information on the event is at: https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/media-press.