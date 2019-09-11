Timeline Television Selects Tedial Evolution MAM for BT Sport Production Project

Sophisticated MAM installation includes cutting-edge sports functionality and provides greater control of workflows and future proofing for new technologies

IBC, Amsterdam, Stand 8.B44 – 10 September 2019 – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced that Timeline Television has selected its Evolution MAM platform to handle and orchestrate all the media processing and archiving workflows at BT Sport’s Stratford and BT Tower facilities in London. Timeline Television, an industry-leading provider of broadcast technology and services, widely recognized for reliability and trusted by UK networks, manages the BT Sport facility which includes three large TV studios, seven sports production galleries, a master control room, 20 edit suites, a dubbing theatre and an audience holding area.

Timeline Television required an enterprise MAM configuration for this BT Sport production project comprising sophisticated sports functionalities incorporating live logging, live clipping, integration with BT Live and post-production environment systems as well as integration with the deep archive system. Further BT Sport requirements included the capability to allow the sports broadcaster to maintain its entire archive with one system. It also wanted to give production users greater control of their workflow by allowing operators to independently restore content and have the ability to send content via IBM Aspera with ease.

Daniel McDonnell, Timeline Television’s CEO adds, “Creating a future-proof, format-agnostic system that integrated with the existing technology was challenging on all sides. We had to ensure that it could make full use of all Tedial’s technical capability, create workflows that added value for production and anticipate workflows that didn’t yet exist. Our experience as a systems integrator allowed us to create bespoke scripts and profiles to ensure the whole implementation was as seamless as possible. The production teams went from using a PAM only solution to a PAM/MAM overnight. The benefits were obvious from the start and we will continue to develop the product with Tedial to accommodate all future BT Sport requirements.”

Esther Mesas, CSO/CMO, Tedial concludes, “The system had to address all major aspects of a production facility from ingest to archive. It’s been scaled up to include faster access to the tape robot and increased storage capacity, controlled by Tedial’s Evolution aSTORM multi-site content management solution. It’s also future proofed in terms of new technologies including AI, social media, cloud with a micro-services approach. Tedial Evolution is a sophisticated MAM system capable of servicing sports production customers, efficiently and economically and we’re delighted to make this announcement in the run up to IBC 2019.”

