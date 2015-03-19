Timecode Systems Names Grady Sellards to Top North American Sales Post

WORCESTER, U.K. -- March 18, 2015 -- Timecode Systems Ltd., a pioneer in wireless technologies for sharing timecode and metadata, today announced the appointment of Grady Sellards as North American sales director. Sellards will work alongside Adam Parr, Timecode Systems' global sales director, and the company's U.S. master distributor, Denecke Inc., to establish Timecode Systems products in the U.S. market. Sellards will also be responsible for ensuring consistently optimal service levels for all Timecode Systems customers, whatever their location.

"We're making a continual effort to broaden Timecode Systems' global presence, and expanding our sales and support in North America is a critical part of that effort," said Paul Scurrell, Timecode Systems' CEO. "Grady has the technical experience, management skills, and industry relationships to nurture our business and make a big impact in this key global market."

Sellards brings more than 25 years of sales, support, and design experience in audio, post, and broadcast facility design to his new role at Timecode Systems. He also spent nine years as a recording engineer/editor working in music, post, and production audio. In his capacity as a systems designer, Sellards oversaw and/or designed more than 40 production facilities in the Los Angeles area. Sellards is also the chief technology officer and cofounder of Asia Media Products, a manufacturers' rep firm specializing in workflow products for the media and entertainment industry that serves as Timecode Systems' reseller in Japan and Taiwan. He has also served as director of technical services at Moviola, manager of western U.S. and Asia-Pacific support for Teranex, and senior engineer/ACSR at Runway Media.

"I've worked with Timecode Systems since its introduction into the market, so I know firsthand about the company's integrity and product quality. Therefore, I'm very pleased to become a member of the Timecode Systems team," Sellards said. "I'm ready to put my skills and relationships to work to grow the business in North America."

About Timecode Systems

Timecode Systems Limited designs and manufactures timecode hardware and software products that meet the needs of today's shooting practices and recording formats. Whether you're using one camera in a studio, multi-camera, or a whole army of wearables or minicams on location, Timecode Systems' products offer television and film productions an easy and reliable way to generate, sync, and share accurate timecode and metadata wirelessly over RF and Wi-Fi. Since its launch in 2012, the system has become commonplace on reality shows, documentaries, and film sets across the U.K., EMEA, and U.S.

