Timecode Systems Celebrates its Biggest Year of Development at IBC2016

The close of IBC last year marked the start of Timecode Systems' most intense period of product development to date. Following an expansion in development resources, the company returns to Amsterdam one year on with a completely refreshed range of new and upgraded wireless timecode and metadata hardware and a brand-new, free web-based production dashboard and device control app.

SyncBac PRO in Production Ready to Fufill IBC Show Orders

With production of the first batch of SyncBac PRO units now in full flow, Timecode Systems' new timecode sync accessory for GoPro will not only be demonstrated on the company's stand at IBC2016, but will also be available to buy through its international network of dealers. SyncBac PRO is a clip-on, wireless, embedded timecode sync solution for GoPro's HERO4 Black and Silver action cameras. It's among the first accessories to be verified by the new Works with GoPro initiative.

B:LINK Hub App Offers Wireless Remote Camera and Sound Mixer Control

In a new firmware upgrade, Timecode Systems has added remote device control to the functionality of its :pulse and :wave products. As production teams seek to capture more footage from increasingly interesting camera angles, there has been a notable increase in the number of sound and video sources involved in shoots. Furthermore, the popularity of rigging broadcast equipment in challenging and often fairly inaccessible locations has made remote device control a hot topic for the industry.

Powered and enabled by the company's robust B:LINK RF protocol, the free B:LINK Hub app is a web-based solution enabling Timecode Systems' users to start, stop, monitor and control multiple compatible camera and audio devices remotely and centrally from their smartphones, tablets, or desktop screens.

Timecode Systems Unveils Complete Core Product Range and New Pricing

Ahead of IBC2016, Timecode Systems is unveiling a fully updated workflow system and price reductions across its entire product range.

Due to the large quantities of SyncBac PRO units now in production, the company has boosted its manufacturing capabilities and is passing the resulting production efficiencies on to customers.

The company's wireless workflow system has been updated to focus on four core multi-functional hardware products (the :pulse, SyncBac PRO, :wave and :minitrx+) and the new B:LINK Hub app. For productions that involve a single camera in a studio, multiple cameras, or a whole army of GoPros on location, these core products can be simply configured and combined to fit the individual requirements of any shoot.

"Last year, Timecode Systems came to IBC with some great new product ideas, exciting potential third-party integration projects, and some promising prototypes. It's been an exciting 12 months for our company with internal product development work running alongside multiple integration projects with third parties, including GoPro and Sound Devices. It's fantastic to be coming to IBC2016 with not just significant advancements of the concepts we demonstrated at the exhibition last year, but with finished products that are now on the shelves of our dealers, ready for delegates to buy and use on the productions they work on."

--Paul Scurrell, CEO of Timecode Systems Limited

Timecode Systems Limited designs and manufactures timecode hardware and software products that offer a reliable and user-friendly way to generate, sync, and share accurate timecode and metadata wirelessly over long-range RF and Wi-Fi. Whether a production includes one camera in a studio, multiple cameras, or a whole army of wearables or minicams on location, Timecode Systems products work together to offer television and film professionals a cohesive wireless workflow solution for syncing video and audio, sharing metadata, and remotely controlling devices via the free, multiplatform B:LINK Hub app.

More information about Timecode Systems Ltd. can be found at www.timecodesystems.com and www.syncbac.com.

