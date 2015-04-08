Tiffen Goes on Location and Lights up NAB 2015 with Lowel LED Line

Las Vegas, Nevada – April 9 2015 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning imaging accessories, will feature the award-winning line of Lowel lighting solutions at this year’s NAB Show (booth C6019), which will be held in Las Vegas from April 11th to April 16th. Widely used for digital photography, professional digital video and film-based production, Lowel is the recognized worldwide standard for on-location lighting. The Lowel technology, including the new LED lineup, has transformed the industry with its innovation, resulting in honors such as the Technical Achievement Academy Award, the John Grierson Gold Medal, and the Lightfair Technical Innovation Award.

“The Lowel lighting collection has come to be revered by the industry for its cutting-edge solutions, with our newest LED lighting solutions being shown at the Tiffen booth at NAB 2015,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “Not only is each product expertly engineered, but they are also constantly being evolved and adapted to take advantage of emerging lighting technology, ensuring artists capture the world’s greatest images whether they are shooting simple interviews with a run-and-gun Lowel Blender setup, capturing a reporting from the eye of a hurricane using the Lowel Prime Location LED, or on the set of the world’s next Oscar-winning production using the Lowel PRO and Prime sets.”

TIffen’s NAB showcase will feature Lowel’s exclusive LED lighting family, a collection that exemplifies Lowel’s incredible impact as the industry’s premier lighting solution. Combining powerful output with pragmatic functionality, the LED family is well-built, rugged, dependable and backed by Lowel’s legendary customer service. Featured LED lights will include the Lowel PRO Power LED, the Lowel Prime LED, the Lowel Prime Location LED, the Lowel Blender, and the Lowel GL-1 LED.

Lowel PRO Power LED

The PRO Power LED is the perfect solution to run-and-gun location lighting. Bringing powerful output, a wide focusing range and beautiful Fresnel light to an affordable LED, the PRO Power LED gives users maximum creative versatility in a rugged, aluminum steel fixture. It can light from a greater distance than its competitors, allowing as much of the location to be seen in a shot as possible. Shooters can also choose between high-quality Daylight or Tungsten lighting, dimmable without color shift. In classic Lowel tradition, the PRO Power LED comes with a host of mounting and light control accessories and is available in a number of kit combinations.

Lowel Prime LED

The Prime LED is a world leader in lighting strength. It offers powerful output and a wide 50-degree beam angle, designed to bring studio quality lighting to productions of all types and sizes. The Prime LED is much brighter than similarly sized studio LEDs and comes in dedicated hi-CRI Daylight and Tungsten color models, as well as the new BiColor edition being unveiled at NAB 2015. It is available in three fully DMX-addressable, dimmable and controllable models – Model 200, Model 400 and Model 800 – and is compatible with a host of available lighting accessories.

Lowel Prime Location LED

Rugged, weatherproof and powerful, the Prime Location LED is built for the real world in any situation. It features a sturdy, all-metal construction and an impressive IP-65 weather rating, making it ideal for the most adventurous shooters even in dust or rain storms. It is available in three dimmable models – the new BiColor, as well as Daylight or Tungsten color. It also includes a brand new “Dual Color” feature that supports both Tungsten and Daylight color. With an incredible hi-CRI output with a wide 50-degree beam angle, the Prime Location LED puts a lot of light right where users need it, taking the concern of the elements off of their hands.

Lowel Blender

The Blender is a compact and powerful color-changing LED, the best option for users who desire intuitive lighting in any location. Photographers and videographers can quickly mix twin sets of 5000k Daylight and 3000k Tungsten lights to match or contrast any location, packing more punch than any other professional compact LED. Let creative instincts be the guide while the Blender takes care of the rest in an unobtrusive package – at 4 x 3 x 3”, it is small enough to fit on a pistol grip or a compact light stand. Powered by AC or battery, the Blender is the perfect grab-and-go solution for the traveling Imagemaker.

GL-1 LED

The Lowel GL-1 Power LED is a battery-powered, focusable and dimmable, photo-quality tungsten color LED light. This means users can control the diameter of the light beam, focusing from a tight spot to a wide flood. The beam is very even, from edge to edge, with no hot spots. GL-1's dimming ability lets users vary the amount of light output from 5-100%, without any shift in color temperature, to perfectly match the atmosphere of the location. With the integrity of the atmosphere maintained, photographers and videographers can see the exact effect the light has on their shot.

Book A Private Press Briefing at NAB 2015

To set up a press briefing with a member of the Tiffen management team or a private product viewing during NAB 2015, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com, or register here.

Pricing and Availability

All Lowel LED lights are available now from Tiffen. For pricing and other information on the full Lowel lighting lineup, please visit http://lowel.tiffen.com.

About Lowel-Light

For over 50 years, Lowel’s award-winning lighting innovations have made it easier to transport, set up, control and maintain lighting equipment for professional imaging production. Lowel is considered the world leader in location lighting for its full range of lights, controls, mounts and kits.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences®, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the digital imaging accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. EMMY is a trademark property of ATAS/NATAS. ACADEMY AWARD and ACADEMY AWARDS are registered trademarks of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

####