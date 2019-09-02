Three Media launches XEN:Pipeline during IBC 2019

Manchester, UK – 2 September 2019 –Three Media, a specialist services and product provider, has announced that it has reserved designated space in the IABM Member Lounge for the duration of IBC 2019 and will invite IBC delegates to demos of XEN:Pipeline. The company’s design, workflow and metadata specialists will also be available to IBC delegates to discuss any technical or business transformation projects that they may require help with.

XEN:Pipeline is a new generation metadata and content management system that can discover and process all types of files and metadata, from programme inception through to packaging and delivery. Supported by a fully flexible data schema and a powerful business process layer, this highly automated system supports all methods of processing and transformation of assets, files and metadata for delivery to any linear or non-linear location.

Three Media CTO Craig Bury said, “We have attended IBC as delegates for more than 25 years, but this will mark the first time we have attended to actively promote our new product line. We believe it is unique. It ticks all the boxes; it enables increased revenue generation, it reduces costs and timelines, it improves accuracy, it offers greater visibility and supported by reduced code it provides a simplified user experience.

We re-built our previous generation products from the ground up and following a year-long development project conducted jointly with Imperial College London, we significantly advanced the application of machine learning and data analytics as a key part of simulation and real time optimisation of workflows. This also improved our ability to identify and curate volumes of archive type content. Coupled with the capability to quickly and efficiently model complex workflow parameters and identify areas for improvement, XEN:Pipeline ultimately delivers substantial time and cost savings.”

Provided as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) via the cloud or local instances, XEN:Pipeline supports all existing – and anticipated - media processing platform services.

Bury added, “XEN:Pipeline is a highly configurable and scalable platform that helps discover and associate misplaced content as well as finding hidden bottlenecks and under utilisation, all of which in turn enables users to dramatically reduce overheads and simultaneously identify and create new revenue streams. This design includes artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics which are now core functions within the product".

Three Media representatives will be available by appointment during IBC in the IABM Member Lounge Hall 4, Level 2, Meeting Room 3. Email sales@three-media.tv to book.

About Three Media

Three Media products and professional services provide innovation to many clients, worldwide. Our recent focus has been around transformation and re-engineering with the intent to simplify and optimise where appropriate. Our specialist teams offer services in technical design, business process and workflow optimisation; metadata management and complex data schemas; systems evaluation, RFP management and advanced technology.

For more information visit www.three-media.tv

