Three Innovative IHSE USA Solutions Win Best-of-Show Awards at 2019 NAB Show

CRANBURY, N.J. — May 2, 2019 — IHSE USA today announced that three of its high-end KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) display management solutions garnered key awards at the 2019 NAB Show.

Designed specifically for gamers, IHSE's Draco ultra DP 240 snared an NAB Best-of-Show Award from TV Technology magazine and a Best of NAB Award from Sound and Video Contractor. The Draco ultra DP 240 is the industry's first high-frequency extender for gaming applications, supporting refresh rates up to 240 hertz. The extender solution allows users to operate CPUs from devices at a remotely located workstation — supporting DisplayPort video devices, keyboards, and pointing devices — over a single duplex fiber cable. With built-in USB-HID supporting gaming keyboards, these devices allow the ultra-fast response times demanded by professional gamers.

Another recipient of a Sound and Video Contractor Best of NAB Award is IHSE's Draco Vario 2X1 HDMI KVM Switch. Addressing market demand for increased security conditions when connecting multiple computers to a single workstation area, this compact two-port KVM switching solution enables extended-distance connections between computer sources and user stations. The new 2x1 system makes it possible to leverage multiple computers or servers at one desk by utilizing a single keyboard, mouse, and display.

In addition, IHSE's 488 IP CON Gateway won an NAB Best of Show Award from Government Video Magazine. This solution offers user access to KVM systems via an IP interface. The new devices combine the functionality of a thin client with a KVM console extender (receiver) for seamless KVM connectivity through an IP infrastructure. The new Gateway interface can be integrated into the KVM system via a direct encrypted connection, through a client application, or via an HTML 5 web interface. Remote users can access local sources through the KVM matrix as if they were directly connected at a local facility.

More information about IHSE USA's KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

