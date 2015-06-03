Thomson Video Networks Showcases New Playout and Video Delivery Solutions at BroadcastAsia2015

Thomson Video Networks will present Behind Every Screen(R), the company's approach for an all-encompassing video delivery infrastructure to support broadcast and OTT streaming of SD, HD, and Ultra HD (UHD) content on every screen. Behind Every Screen leverages Thomson Video Networks' compression solutions to provide encoding of high-value content and high-density compression of long-tail content. Behind Every Screen also includes a next-generation playout infrastructure for channel origination and content customization such as linear TV channel playout, ad insertion, branding, and time-shifting.

New: FUZE-1 Playout Infrastructure for Channel Origination and Manipulation

Thomson Video Networks will present the FUZE-1 Playout System, a unique, versatile, and cost-effective solution that takes the channel-in-a-box concept to the next level. Focusing on channel origination and manipulation, FUZE-1 offers a rich set of features for playout applications such as linear TV channel playout, ad insertion, branding, mosaic channel playout, time-shifting, disaster recovery, censorship, and EAS insertion. Based on the Thomson Video Networks MediaFlexOS video operating system, FUZE-1 features a best-of-breed 1-RU IT server that combines advanced graphics, sophisticated built-in automation, and an integrated asset manager with premium software transcoding capabilities.

New: Real-Time HEVC 10-Bit Encoding for Ultra HD Broadcasting

Thomson Video Networks' all-new ViBE(R) 4K real-time encoding solution enables media enterprises to leverage high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) to provide an optimal video experience to consumers through live compression of UHD sources at up to 60 frames per second (FPS) and in 10-bit color for Ultra HD (UHD) broadcasting. Housed in a 1-RU chassis, this latest addition to the company's robust portfolio of UHD solutions delivers the industry's most compact live 4K encoder.

World-Class Video Contribution

Thomson Video Networks will showcase the market-leading ViBE(R) CP6000, featuring an unprecedented eight HD channels per 1-RU chassis and a modular implementation of the optimal MPEG-4 contribution codecs for industry-leading compression performance in contribution applications.



Premium HD/SD Broadcast and Multi-Screen Encoding

Thomson Video Networks will showcase premium broadcast and multi-screen video quality with the ViBE(R) EM4000 eight-channel SD/HD premium encoder -- which includes new SD MPEG-2 to HD MPEG-4 switching features -- and the ViBE VS7000 cloud-enabled multi-screen encoding system. These solutions enable a hybrid architecture for deploying services on video-optimized hardware or using software-based encoding running on generic physical servers, virtualized servers, and cloud infrastructures.

High-Density Transcoding

Winner of an IBC2014 Best of Show award, Thomson Video Networks' ViBE(R) XT1000 Xtream is a high-density video transcoder for OTT, cable, and telco applications that enables media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to launch new turnaround services rapidly and cost-effectively. The ViBE XT1000 supports up to 54 HD channels or 180 SD channels with transcoding from any format to any format including MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/AVC, making it ideal for linear broadcasts on cable, IPTV, DTH, and DTTV services, as well as multi-screen delivery.

