Thomson Video Networks Launches MediaFlex(SUITE) for Delivering Content From Many Sources Across Multiple Platforms

Unified, Service-Driven Toolset Addresses Convergence of Video Content Delivery Platforms to Streamline Updates to Channel Lineups and Speed Service Deployment

RENNES, France -- March 25, 2015 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced the launch of the MediaFlex(SUITE), a unified, service-driven management solution that enables digital TV operators to process content from many sources for delivery on a variety of platforms, including satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, and OTT. MediaFlex(SUITE) gives digital TV operators unique capabilities for monitoring, configuring, and dynamically changing their channel lineups for both broadcast and multi-screen services. MediaFlex(SUITE) is a central component in Behind Every Screen(R), Thomson Video Networks' strategy for an all-encompassing video delivery infrastructure that supports broadcast and OTT streaming of SD, HD, and Ultra HD (UHD) content on every screen.

MediaFlex(SUITE) consists of server software and a set of client applications that streamline management and supervision of services across on-premises and cloud-based resources. By combining a single supervision tool with the resources allocation, load balancing, and redundancy capabilities of the MediaFlex(OS) video operating system, MediaFlex(SUITE) ensures unified, resilient, and flexible operations for any content delivery platform that mixes broadcast and multi-screen services.

"As the unified service operation and management suite for Behind Every Screen, MediaFlex(SUITE) provides a software layer to facilitate overall service configuration, scheduling, and monitoring," said Eric Gallier, vice president, marketing, Thomson Video Networks. "MediaFlex(SUITE) greatly simplifies services management for our customers operating across multiple delivery platforms. Combined with MediaFlex(OS), the suite can provision branding and compression resources based on priorities for deployment speed, video quality requirements, bandwidth optimization, and content customization. Ultimately, MediaFlex(SUITE) provides a unified view of the entire operation to streamline tasks such as migrating services between compression resources, deploying new services rapidly in a data center, dynamically updating the channel lineup, or extending file transcoding capabilities with external cloud resources."

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(R) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Caption: Thomson Video Networks' MediaFlex(SUITE) GUI

