Thomson Video Networks Enables CHILI, Italy's Leading OTT Service Provider, to Launch Ultra HD Service

CHILI Deploys ViBE VS7000 Encoder to Deliver UHD Movies and TV Shows to Internet-Connected Screens, With Content Protection From Thomson Video Networks' Partner NexGuard

RENNES, France -- May 27, 2015 -- Thomson Video Networks announced today that CHILI, the premier independent Italian provider for the digital distribution of movies and TV series, is using the ViBE(R) VS7000 multi-screen and HEVC encoding platform to deliver premium HEVC 4K content via its Pay TV movie service platform. In addition, CHILI is protecting that content using watermarking technology from NexGuard, a Civolution company and Thomson Video Networks technology partner.

CHILI, which has been rolled out in Italy, Poland, Austria, Germany and the UK, provides VOD movies and Electronic Sell-Through content via multiple devices.

The ViBE VS7000 and NexGuard Streaming video watermarking enabled CHILI to offer an Ultra HD service that delivers premium video quality and full compliance with the MovieLabs specifications for UHD content protection. This new Ultra HD service comes as an addition to CHILI's online streaming service, which reaches more than 460,000 consumers worldwide. CHILI launched its new Ultra HD service in late May.

"As Ultra HD screens start to permeate the marketplace, there is greater and greater demand for 4K content to fill them. Putting a system in place that lets us deliver Ultra HD movies and TV series to all Internet-connected devices is critical to our business, because it's all about giving our customers the best quality," said Stefano Flamia, chief technology officer of CHILI. "We chose the ViBE VS7000 encoder because it integrates all of the latest enabling technologies -- HEVC, MPEG-DASH, and CENC -- for Ultra HD delivery. Combined with session-based watermarking from Civolution, the system gives us the perfect foundation on which to build our Ultra HD services."

Powered by the MediaFlexOS video operating system, the ViBE VS7000 is a key component in Thomson Video Networks' Behind Every Screen(R) strategy, an all-encompassing video infrastructure that leverages cloud resources as well as on-premises hardware and software to provide the highest video quality and lowest cost of ownership. MediaFlexOS provides a software layer for the ViBE VS7000 that enables live transcoding, branding, and other A/V processing functions in the cloud and on virtualized platforms, in addition to physical, on-premises resources. MediaFlexOS enables the ViBE VS7000 to create a cluster of servers, manage automatic load balancing and failover, and simplify integration of new software modules.

"Thomson Video Networks is one of the first OTT systems providers to offer Ultra HD products that are compliant with the MovieLabs 'Next Generation Video' and 'Enhanced Content Protection' specifications, the mandates coming from Hollywood studios that define protocols for delivering premium content," said Eric Gallier, vice president, marketing, Thomson Video Networks. "CHILI can have confidence knowing that the ViBE VS7000 is built for compliant HD+ delivery to any screen, from Smart TVs to PCs to Macs to all manner of mobile devices. As part of the Movielabs specifications, the NexGuard watermarking component enables CHILI to protect the valuable assets of its content providers."

Further information about the ViBE VS7000, MediaFlexOS, and other Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

About CHILI

CHILI is the leading independent Italian provider of the digital distribution of HD+ movies and TV series, including over 250 new releases per year, to over 460,000 consumers worldwide. The CHILI platform is available on all Internet-connected devices, including Smart TVs, PCs, Macs and all mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. CHILI has no monthly fee and allows its clients to enjoy movies and TV Shows through online streaming and also by downloading when offline. In Italy, CHILI is a member of the Federation for the Protection of Audiovisual and Multimedia Content (FAPAV), which protects intellectual property, copyright and related rights to counter all forms of piracy of audiovisual works, ensuring the protection of its associates for all areas of the audiovisual sector.

About NexGuard

NexGuard is a Civolution company and the leading provider of forensic watermarking technology and solutions for protecting media content against illicit redistribution.

More information: www.nexguard.com.

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(R) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEVS7000MultiscreenVideoSystem.p...

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) VS7000 Multi-Screen and HEVC Encoder