Thomson Video Networks Delivers Powerful All-New ViBE XT1000 Xtream Transcoder Based on Intel Technologies

RENNES, France -- Sept. 9, 2014 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that its all-new ViBE(TM) XT1000 Xtream Transcoder is powered by the company's renowned Mustang video encoding algorithms using Intel(R) Quick Sync Video (Intel(R) QSV) technology. Thomson Video Networks collaborated with Intel(R) to develop this hybrid architectural approach, which delivers best-of-breed density, feature flexibility, and scalability to the ViBE XT1000, a high-density video transcoder for turnaround content.

"At Thomson Video Networks, it's important for us to choose the most appropriate technologies on which to develop our products for the different markets we cover, from dedicated ASICs to pure-software implementations," said Eric Gallier, vice president of marketing, Thomson Video Networks. "Working with Intel(R) to integrate our Mustang video compression algorithms and Intel(R) QSV allowed us to develop our brand-new ViBE XT1000 high-density transcoder and release it to the market in record time. The resulting integrated Processor Graphics acceleration makes this an ideal architectural approach for delivering maximum software flexibility and density."

The ViBE XT1000 supports up to 54 HD channels or 180 SD channels with transcoding from any format to any format, including MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/AVC, making it ideal for turnaround services on cable, IPTV, DTH, and DTTV services as well as multi-screen delivery. Housed in a highly resilient 2-RU platform equipped with hot-swappable components, the ViBE XT1000 offers industry-leading reliability through load balancing and built-in redundancy powered by Thomson Video Networks' MediaFlex(OS) video operating system.

Focusing on video decoding and encoding, Intel(R) QSV provides essential building blocks and multiple APIs that permit flexible and tailored access for broadcast equipment providers as a foundation for their own products. Intel(R) QSV technology is already integrated into the Iris(TM) Pro Graphics 5200 in the Intel(R) Core(TM) i7 processors used by the ViBE XT1000.

"The new solution from Thomson Video Networks will enable high-density transcoding using the Intel(R) Core i7-4860EQ with Intel(R) Iris Pro Graphics 5200," said Steve Price, general manager of Intel's Communications Infrastructure Division. "The launch of the ViBE XT1000 will allow customers to benefit from both Thomson Video Networks' video expertise and Intel's technology solutions to deliver the feature set and video quality they can expect."

The ViBE XT1000 Xtream Transcoder will be featured at IBC2014 on the Thomson Video Networks and Intel(R) stands in Hall 14, and the product will be commercially available in the fourth quarter of 2014. Further information about the ViBE XT1000 and other Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

# # #

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(TM) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEXT1000XtreamTranscoder.jpg

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) XT1000 Xtream Transcoder