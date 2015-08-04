Thomson Video Networks Delivers Major Software Upgrade to Its Industry-Leading ViBE CP6000 Contribution Codec

RENNES, France -- August 4, 2015 -- At IBC2015, Thomson Video Networks will unveil version 4 of its industry-leading ViBE(R) CP6000 contribution platform with powerful new features to support DSNG, Internet, Ka satellite, and ultra high-definition (UHD) deployments.

Ideal for fixed, mobile, and cloud-based video contribution, the latest version of the ViBE CP6000 software now includes a Zixi software option for protection of content and distribution streams over unmanaged networks, such as the open Internet and Ka-band satellite links. The Zixi protection mechanisms are designed to cope with unmanaged network impairments, securing transmission over the Internet or Ka satellite and cutting down transmission costs.

The ViBE CP6000 now supports UHD contribution and distribution through synchronized 4:2:2 1080p50/59.94 encoding and decoding. This is achieved in a 1-RU ViBE CP6000 chassis, providing the most compact codec on the market for UHD contribution and distribution.

In addition, the ViBE CP6000 now features:

- An optional hot-swappable, single-channel encoder/decoder board with analog and digital AES audio interfaces. This board integrates audio interfaces, which simplifies system design by suppressing the need for an external audio embedder or de-embedder. When configured as an encoder, the board provides an audio input, but it provides an audio output when configured as decoder.

- An optional DVB-S2X modulator that provides ultimate satellite transmission efficiency for bandwidth-demanding applications.

"With its ability to encode an unprecedented eight HD channels in a 1-RU chassis and a modular implementation of the optimal MPEG-4 contribution codecs, the ViBE CP6000 is much more than an encoder or decoder it's a future-proof solution for top-quality live video contribution that can optimize the customer's investment and minimize the cost of ownership," said Stéphane Cloirec, product marketing manager, Thomson Video Networks. "Version 4 of the ViBE CP6000 includes new features that make it the most complete contribution and distribution solution on the market, delivering even greater operational flexibility and a lower cost per channel. For instance, the new single-channel encoder/decoder board enables customers to cost-effectively address single-channel applications as well as DSNG deployments in a single system, a powerful benefit in a space-constrained environment such as mobile production for live events."

