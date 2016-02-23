Thomson Video Networks at CABSAT 2016

CABSAT 2016

Thomson Video Networks

March 8-10, Dubai World Trade Centre

Zabeel Hall, Stand ZG2-40

On stand ZG2-40, Thomson Video Networks will highlight its Behind Every Screen(R) approach, combining on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. This approach enables media companies to deliver broadcast-grade, highly reliable, and future-proof multi-screen delivery solutions that can offer superior picture quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth.

High-Density Transcoding for Contribution/Broadcasting With Pristine Video Quality

Thomson Video Networks will showcase its ViBE(R) CP6000 contribution codec, ViBE EM4000 HD/SD encoder, and ViBE XT1000 Xtream transcoder in a contribution and broadcasting application that demonstrates pristine video quality and high-density transcoding. The market-leading ViBE CP6000 features an unprecedented eight HD channels per 1-RU chassis and a modular implementation of the optimal MPEG-4 contribution codecs for industry-leading compression performance in contribution applications. Now featuring an exclusive broadcast-grade SD-to-HD conversion capability, the ViBE EM4000 is the first premium encoder to offer a density of eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels in a 1-RU chassis. The ViBE XT1000 Xtream enables OTT, cable, and telco customers to launch new turnaround services rapidly and cost-effectively, with support for up to 54 HD channels or 180 SD channels and transcoding from any format to any format.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBECP6000Codec.jpg

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) CP6000 Contribution Platform

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEEM4000PremiumHDSDEncoder.jpg

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) EM4000 Premium HD/SD Encoder

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEXT1000XtreamTranscoder.jpg

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) XT1000 Xtream Transcoder

Channel Origination for Playout and OTT

In a demonstration of best-of-breed channel origination for playout and OTT services, Thomson Video Networks will highlight its FUZE-1 Playout System and ViBE(R) VS7000 multi-screen and HEVC 4K encoder. FUZE-1 is a completely new paradigm that integrates the traditional playout functions of a channel-in-a-box with premium-quality encoding and transcoding for broadcast and OTT delivery, making it ideal for applications such as ad insertion, branding, disaster recovery, and EAS insertion. The award-winning ViBE VS7000 features outstanding picture quality in an all-IP environment with live broadcast-quality encoding, innovative video preprocessing, and faster-than-real-time file transcoding.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-FUZE-1PlayoutSystem.jpg

Photo Caption: FUZE-1 Playout System

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEVS7000Multi-ScreenVideoSystem.png

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) VS7000 Multi-Screen and HEVC Encoder

Company Overview

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(R) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Follow Thomson Video Networks:

Twitter:https://twitter.com/ThomsonNetworks

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/thomson-video-networks

Suggested Tweet: Thomson Video Networks at CABSAT 2016 - http://goo.gl/pefeis