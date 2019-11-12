Thomson Broadcast, Supported by Viaccess-Orca, to Secure Malian Public Broadcaster DTT Deployment

PARIS — Nov. 12, 2019 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), an Orange Group company and a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that the Malian Transmission and Broadcasting Corporation (SMTD) in West Africa has chosen VO's cardless Conditional Access System (CAS) to secure its free-to-view and pay-TV platforms as part of a nationwide government initiative to roll out digital terrestrial television (DTT). Thomson Broadcast has been tasked with handling the deployment for SMTD's new infrastructure, while also supplying the video headend, contribution and distribution network, and TV transmitters.

"We are excited about offering digital terrestrial television in Mali, as it will significantly improve our viewers' quality of experience while offering a broader range of content choices," said Ismaila Togola, CEO of SMTD. "Working with Thomson Broadcast and Viaccess-Orca, both leaders in their respective industries, will help us get this new DTT service securely deployed to market."

"Transitioning to digital television can be a complex undertaking that requires extensive technology vendor and system integration experience," said Amine Oubid, CEO of Thomson Broadcast. "Both Viaccess-Orca and Thomson Broadcast have a proven track record for simplifying DTT deployments, making this the perfect collaboration."

"We're thrilled to be selected by the Malian Transmission and Broadcasting Corporation for the deployment of digital terrestrial television and we look forward to ushering in a new era of entertainment for consumers in the region," said Arnaud Alvarez, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Viaccess-Orca. "Our CAS offering provides the highest level of flexibility on the market, ensuring a very short time to market for digital television services."

