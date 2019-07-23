Switch Media Launches Sophisticated Encoding Tool Watcha for its Powerful MediaHQ Product Suite

Switch Media, a world leader in online video technology has launched Watcha, a key new feature for its product suite, MediaHQ, which was unveiled at NAB this year. The Watcha tool provides broadcasters and content owners with a solution that automatically highlights and reports issues during the encoding process. It was designed to answer the changing needs of broadcasters as they continue to adapt to on-demand services.

Unlike other encoding tools, Watcha tracks the content at the same time it’s being encoded, reporting issues that may arise, such as pixilation. The report is immediately sent to the engineer detailing when and where those issues arise. This is particularly useful for 4K and CPU-intensive projects. If encoding fails, Watcha can automatically restart the process. As well as providing detailed reports, Watcha can encode and stitch together sections of content again, saving significant time and costs.

Project lead for the Watcha tool, Kevin Staunton-Lambert, Solutions Architect, R&D Department, Switch Media says, “Prior to Watcha, if a 4K movie took eight hours to encode, the report may take another eight hours to prepare. With Watcha the two work together simultaneously. That’s a huge time saving for broadcasters who are under pressure to get their content to multiple platforms quickly.”

Watcha also provides support in production environments. If a sports broadcaster is broadcasting a football match for example, Watcha can assist the vision mixer by detecting camera issues, automatically telling the operator to jump to another camera that can cover the pitch in the same area. Watcha will continue to monitor the cameras and will automatically revert to the previous camera if required.

Switch Media’s MediaHQ provides broadcasters flexibility based on individual requirements. Users can tailor their workflows, selecting any or all of the components in MediaHQ’s powerful product suite to manage and assist in the delivery of content for both online distribution and traditional broadcast. From ingest, media management and preparation to distribution and analytics, broadcasters can access everything they need under one roof, on one platform to improve or augment their video workflow.