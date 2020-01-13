The Q India Launches on Airtel Xstream

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES,13, January 2020 - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU; OTCQB: QYOUF) today announced the launch of The Q India on Airtel Xstream, a converged digital entertainment experience offering a wide catalog of Live TV channels, movies, TV shows, and more across 14 languages.

Airtel Xstream is part of Airtel’s vision of building a world-class digital entertainment ecosystem for Digital India and making it accessible to customers through innovative devices and exciting applications. Airtel Xstream features an enhanced streaming experience and integrated UI across devices.

The Q India content will be available to Airtel customers (Prepaid/Postpaid/Broadband/DTH) across Airtel Xstream app, Airtel Xstream Hybrid Box and Airtel Xstream Smart Stick.

The Q India is designed to deliver to Young India a true multi-screen experience featuring India’s most popular digital content creators and series, anytime, on any device.

“The Q India offers top digital content from many of India’s leading online and social influencers and we are delighted to partner with them as part of our endeavor of building a world-class digital content ecosystem and making it accessible for customers through Airtel Xstream,” remarked Nupur Chaturvedi, Head – Content Revenue and Partnership, Bharti Airtel.

Curt Marvis, CEO of Q India added: “As we continue to grow our reach across India, it is critically important to partner with companies like Airtel that are executing on a vision of anytime/anywhere entertainment. Our target Young India audience is growing up in a world where every screen is a place to consume video and Airtel shares our commitment to bringing them the entertainment they want with ease. We are thrilled to be a part of the Airtel Xstream platform.”